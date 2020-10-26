Global Cloud Database Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Application, by Type, by End User and by region

Global Cloud Database Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Cloud Database Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Cloud Database Market Dynamics:

A cloud database is a database service built and accessed through a cloud platform. It serves many of the same functions as a traditional database with the added flexibility of cloud computing. Users install software on a cloud infrastructure to implement the database. Cloud databases are used for storing and managing various forms of data and information generated by a company or a group of industries. Various factors such as rising need for self-driving cloud databases, growing demand to process low-latency queries and increase in production of database workload and increase in the growth of Nosql database are expected to drive the market growth over forecast period. Many non-traditional divisions like social networking and online music stores are also moving to cloud databases, which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for global database market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as privacy and security of the data stored on databases and growing need to manage regulatory & compliance policy needs are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Cloud Database Market segmented by application, Type, End User and by Region. By end user, the consumer goods and retail end user segment held 35.76% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Consumer goods and retail industry needs to manage and process a large number of invoices; hence, this vertical is rapidly adopting cloud database to support business continuity and enhance the level of competitiveness. With the help of cloud database solutions, most consumer goods and retail enterprises are merging their legacy product information management systems with inventory management systems. By type, hybrid type is expected to dominate the global market with xx% of market share over forecast period. Hybrid Cloud databases are suitable for organizations that require fast and easy access to databases at any given time. Hybrid Cloud databases help organizations to focus on their core business areas, as they provide end-to-end solutions with data integrity and easy accessibility.

By geography, North America dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Enterprises in the United States and Canada are most progressive in terms of the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and cloud adoption, thereby boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the presence of major cloud database vendors such as Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US) and Oracle (US) in this region is also driving the market growth over forecast period. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to grow at highest CAGR over forecast period due to the growing need for advanced intelligent solutions in this region. Europe accounted for third-highest revenue share in the global cloud database market due to industries in the region relocating information on cloud and opting for cloud based services.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of key players covered in this report are Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), SAP (Germany), MongoDB (US), EnterpriseDB (US), Redis Labs (US), Tencent (China), Rackspace (US), Teradata (US), CenturyLink (US), Neo4j (US), DataStax (US), TigerGraph (US), MariaDB (US), RDX (US), and MemSQL (US) among others. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, strategic alliances, patent, new product launches and diversification etc. to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

IBM has diverse catalogue of cloud database services such as Cloudant, MongoDB, and elastic search. Among all of these Cloudant is a scalable JSON document database optimized for web mobile, IoT and serverless applications. The service is compatible with an open source ecosystem that includes CouchDB, PouchDB and libraries for the most popular web and mobile development stacks.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cloud Database Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Database Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Cloud Database Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Database Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Cloud Database Market

Global Cloud Database Market Segmentation by Application

• Cloud Activity Monitoring

• Access Management

• User Authentication

Global Cloud Database Market Segmentation by type

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Database Market Segmentation by End User

• Consumer goods & Retail

• Banking and Financial Institutions (BFSI)

• Transportation

• Hospitality

• Government

Global Cloud Database Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Cloud Database Market Major Players

• Google (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• AWS (US)

• IBM (US)

• Oracle (US)

• Alibaba Cloud (China)

• SAP (Germany)

• MongoDB (US)

• EnterpriseDB (US)

• Redis Labs (US)

• Tencent (China)

• Rackspace (US)

• Teradata (US)

• CenturyLink (US)

• Neo4j (US)

• DataStax (US)

• TigerGraph (US)

• MariaDB (US)

• RDX (US)

• MemSQL (US)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cloud Database Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cloud Database Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cloud Database Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cloud Database Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cloud Database Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cloud Database Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cloud Database Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cloud Database by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cloud Database Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cloud Database Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cloud Database Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

