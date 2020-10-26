Global Ceilings Fan Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Ceilings Fan Market was valued at US$ 7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.98 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.01% during a forecast period.

Based on the application, the residential segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to the huge demand from this sector. Growing the affordability of the middle-class population and rising population across the globe are driving the market growth in the residential segment. On the basis of product type, standard fans segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

Growing technological advantages such as smart ceiling fans are expected to propel the ceilings fan market growth in a positive way across the globe. Changing lifestyles of consumers, warm climate conditions, and rising consumer’s preferences to the latest technologies are other driving factors of the market. In addition rising industrialization in developing countries, the growing popularity of ceilings fans among consumers owing to features of these fans such as cost efficiency and easy maintenance. The report provides in detail list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally provides the expected opportunities and key trends of global ceilings fan market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising urbanization, growing development of the rural area, and increasing disposable income of consumers in developing countries of this region such as India and China. Construction activities in these countries are growing the demand for the ceilings fans and government bodies of these countries are electrifying rural areas & investing in housing projects. China is one of the largest ceilings fan producer countries across the globe.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Ceilings Fan Market areUsha, Havells India, SMC, ACC, Midea, Minka, Monte Carlo, Craftmade, Litex, Mountain Air, Hunter Fan Company, Casablanca, Emerson Ceiling Fans, Fanimation, Kichler, Panasonic, Crompton Greaves, and Orient fans.

The Scope of the Report for Ceilings Fan Market

Global Ceilings Fan Market, by Product Type

• Decorative Fans

• High Speed Fans

• Energy Saving Fans

• Standard Fans

Global Ceilings Fan Market, by Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Ceilings Fan Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Ceilings Fan Market

• Usha

• Havells India

• SMC

• ACC

• Midea

• Minka

• Monte Carlo

• Craftmade

• Litex

• Mountain Air

• Hunter Fan Company

• Casablanca

• Emerson Ceiling Fans

• Fanimation

• Kichler

• Panasonic

• Crompton Greaves

• Orient fans

