Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Thickness, Packaging Type, End-use, and Region

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ 1.79 Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

The cast polypropylene films are manufactured by casting of polypropylene that offers transparency and shine. Cast polypropylene is a material used in the packaging process in several end-use industries, like food, pharmaceuticals, textile, among others to avoid contamination and protect the physical damage of goods. It is also used as a sealant film for retort and non-retort purposes. It has excellent heat sealing properties. Cast polypropylene is a low-density film with excellent tear resistance as well as impact resistance.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for convenience diet together with a huge inclination for effective packaging solutions for improving the shelf life of the food will carve a lucrative roadmap for cast polypropylene packaging film industry over the forecast period. Also, the cast polypropylene packaging films offer various benefits, like high moisture resistance, transparency, heat resistance, printability, and others which help to offer a cost-effective packaging solution that will further boost the business trends. Growing the popularity of pouches & bags in numerous end-user sectors and escalation in the product demand across the food & beverage sector will broadcast the growth of the business in the future. Moreover, flourishing healthcare & textile sectors have further catalyzed the emergence of cast polypropylene packaging films market. Increasing R&D activities of key market players to develop biodegradable cast polypropylene is expected to offer profitable revenue growth opportunities for players in the cast polypropylene packaging film market.

On the other hand, stringent regulations of governments across developed and developing countries about the usage of plastic material, and growing preference towards substitute packaging together with fluctuation in the costs of resins were act as the major restraining factors towards market growth. As well as this, large-scale acceptance of BOPP items, aluminum, and PET as product substitutes for food & beverage packaging can hinder the growth rate of the thriving industry.

Market Segmentation:

According to the packaging type, Bags & pouches held the market share of around 35% of the global market in 2018. Bags & pouches are broadly employed in the packaging of beverages, snacks, and numerous other food products. The growth of this segment is directly connected to the output of the food & beverage industry. The wraps segment is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the future, because of the demand for ready-to-eat and bakery products. Suppliers of wraps, laminations, and bags & pouches made of CPP packaging films have increased their manufacturing capacities and developed new products in response to dynamic market conditions. For instance, American Profol, Inc. has developed two new pouch technologies under its CPPouch segment. It has also won the ‘German Packaging Award’ in the category of ‘Sustainability’ for its CPPouch technology.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027. Thanks to the enormous demand for the product in the region. Along with this, booming textile and food & beverage sectors, varying lifestyles, shifting of production bases in the Asia Pacific by the key manufacturers based in the developed regions will force the regional market progression. Low labor & operating costs have made the region as the business hub for the significant industry players and this has further added to new growth aspects & dimensions for the regional market.

The European cast polypropylene packaging film industry is expected to experience a profitable surge in the future, on account of high product demand from the UK, Holland, France, Italy, and Germany. Also, the high demand for the product in the countries, such as the U.S. will navigate the growth graph of the North American market over the forecast period.

Industry Development:

Key players operating in the cast polypropylene packaging film market are growing their production capacity to increase the customer base and to gain the price competitive advantage. For example, in October 2017, Polyplex incorporated its wholly owns subsidiary in Indonesia, PT Polyplex Films Indonesia.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, By Type

• General CPP Films

• Retort CPP Films

• Metalized CPP Films

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, By Thickness

• Up to 18 Micron

• 18–50 Micron

• 50–80 Micron

• Above 80 Micron

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, By Packaging Type

• Bags & Pouches

• Laminations

• Wraps

• Labels

• Other

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, By End-use

• Food & Beverages

• Floral

• Textile

• Health Care

• Other

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market

• Polyplex Corporation Limited

• American Profol, Inc.

• Uflex Ltd.

• Polinas

• Jindal Poly Films Limited

• Copol International Ltd.

• PT. Bhineka Tatamulya Industry

• Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc.

• LC Packaging International BV

• Futamora Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Thai Film Industries Public Company Ltd.

• Oben Holding Group S.A.C.

• Taghleef Industries LLC.

• Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

