Global Body Control Modules Market (BCM) – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Vehicle type, Application & by Region.

Global Body Control Modules Market (BCM) was valued US$ 7.84 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 14.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.86%.

Body control module market (BCM) is a type of embedded system used for controlling electrical system in vehicles. This system obtains input from numerous sensors mounted on vehicle components. By using this data, the system controls fuel injection-related functions that are spark timing, vehicle stability, climate control, and active safety systems.

The growing demand for auto electronics increases the need for automotive BCM. The use of multiple BCMs in luxury cars is rising competition among players. During the forecast period, the auto electronics manufacturers that make automotive ECUs are expected to enter the manufacture of automotive body control modules market, which is also a type of ECU. In order to accommodate the increasing number of functions on a shrinking central body control modules, designers necessities to implement a higher level of integration with a scalable and flexible architecture to fulfil a broad spectrum of requirements. Increasing demand for small and reliable body control module is a trend of global BCM market.

The interior segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing about 73% share of the global market, due to the growing demand for interior lighting, seat adjustment, remote keyless entry, active steering, and anti-lock braking systems.

Passenger vehicles are leading the global body control module market. The automotive body control module will be increasingly integrated into passenger vehicles owing to increasing demand for better comfort, convenience, and safety in the passenger vehicles. BCM control the sensors and several electronic components that increase and ensure the safety of the consumers. For effective functioning, the automotive body control module should be present in the front and rear side in the vehicles.

Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific region dominating the market during the forecast period. APAC has the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third share of the total market share, due to the large-scale demand for passenger and heavy commercial vehicles and high adaptive rate of new technology as compared to other regions.

Global body control modules market (BCM) report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global body control modules market (BCM), Bosch, Continental, Delphi, DENSO, HELLA, HYUNDAI MOBIS, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, FEV, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Lear, OMRON.

Scope of Global Body Control Modules Market (BCM)

Global Body Control Modules Market (BCM), By Type

• CAN Bus

• LIN Bus

Global Body Control Modules Market (BCM), By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

o Hatchback

o Sedan

o Sport Utility Vehicles(SUV)

• Commercial Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Body Control Modules Market (BCM), By Application

• Interior

o Power Windows

o Adaptive Cruise Control

o Active Steering

o Anti-Lock Braking System

o GPS Navigation Technology

• Exterior

o Sunroof Control Units

o Fog Lamp Control

o Tailgate Open Control

o Central Locking System

o Wiper Control

Global Body Control Modules Market (BCM), By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

