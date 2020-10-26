Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Application, by Provider, by End User and by Region

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Dynamics:

Blockchain technology grabbed the public’s attention when its cryptocurrency shook the financial services industry. Now the technologies are expanding to new territories such as art, healthcare, energy, telecommunications, and supply chain. Today, blockchain also stands as gatekeeper in the emerging “trust economy,” in which supply chain plays a central role. The efficiency of a supply chain relies on trust between the different stakeholders and the interaction between blockchain and IoT technologies can assist in increasing the traceability and reliability of information along the chain. Supply chains across industries and countries will be reimagined, improved and disrupted by blockchain technologies. The ability to deploy blockchain technologies to create the next generation of digital supply chain networks and platforms will be a key element in business success. Various factors such as an increasing need for supply chain transparency, rising demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions, growing need for automating supply chain activities and eliminating middlemen are expected to drive the global market growth over forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of awareness of the blockchain technology and uncertain regulatory status and standards are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market segmented by Application, Provider, by End User and by Region. By End User, retail and consumer goods dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Retail and consumers goods industry is adopting the blockchain technology to enhance transparency, security and product traceability across supply chain. Retail and consumer end user is followed by logistics end user segment high owing to the high adoption of blockchain technology in logistics end user for payments and settlement, product traceability, and counterfeit detection. By provider, application and solution provider segment is expected to dominate with xx% of market share over forecast period. The introduction of technologically advanced blockchain solutions has witnessed a certain level of adoption in supply chain management thereby fuelling the growth of this segment.

By geography, North America held 38.67% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Wide-scale development taking place in technology and in infrastructure is mainly driving the growth of blockchain in the supply chain in this region. The United States has presence of major market players such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US) and AWS (US). Moreover, enterprises in this region are adopting artificial intelligence and internet-of-things rapidly which is expected to drive the growth of blockchain in the supply chain market. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Countries such as China and India are showing a positive attitude towards adopting new technology that is further pushed by economic developments taking place in the region.

Report covers key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany), AWS (US), Huawei (China), Bitfury (Netherlands), Auxesis Group (India), TIBCO Software (US), BTL Group (Canada), Applied Blockchain (UK), Guardtime (Estonia), Nodalblock (Spain) and Peer Ledger (Canada) among others. These key player are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as partnership, merger& acquisition, collaborations, joint ventures, strategic alliances, expansion, diversification, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation by Application

• Payment & Settlement

• Counterfeit Detection

• Product Traceability

• Smart contracts

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Others (Documentation and Rewards Management)

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation by Provider

• Application and Solution providers

• Middleware providers

• Infrastructure and protocols providers

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation by End User

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Oil and Gas

• Logistics

• Others (Construction and Agriculture)

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South America

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Major Players

• IBM (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Oracle (US)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• AWS (US)

• Huawei (China)

• Bitfury (Netherlands)

• Auxesis Group (India)

• TIBCO Software (US)

• BTL Group (Canada)

• Applied Blockchain (UK)

• Guardtime (Estonia)

• Nodalblock (Spain)

• Peer Ledger (Canada)

• Blockverify (UK)

• TransChain (France)

• RecordsKeeper (Spain)

• Datex Corporation (US)

• Ownest (France)

• Omnichain (US)

• Traceparency (France)

• Digital Treasury Corporation (China)

• Chainvine (UK)

• VeChain (China)

• Algorythmix (India)

• OpenXcell (US)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Blockchain Supply Chain Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Blockchain Supply Chain by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

