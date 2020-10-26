Global Biliary Stents Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Biliary Stents Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



The market is expected to rise gradually during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the prevalence of the biliary disease is rising in people biliary diseases include various conditions such as benign biliary strictures gallbladder disease, biliary tract disease, acalculous cholecystitis, choledocholithiasis, cholangiocarcinoma, and others. There is a considerable increase in the prevalence of this disease. Estimates from the National Pancreas Foundation (2019) suggest that the prevalence of chronic pancreatitis is 50 in 100,000 people. Additionally, growing in awareness with respect to different biliary diseases also promotes the growth of the market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Furthermore, the increase in the availability of an array of different types of biliary stents is anticipated to enhance the biliary rents market during the forecast period. Also, technological advancements associated with biliary stents along with boost the demand for minimally invasive procedures are also anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period. At the same time, complications associated with biliary stent placement and high costs associated with biliary stents are expected to hinder the market during the forecast period. However, the development of innovative digital solutions and smartphone applications for biliary stent management is projected to provide productive opportunities to the key players in the global biliary stents market.

Based on product, the metal biliary stents segment occupied the largest share in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period because of the wide application of specialized metal stents such as self-expandable metal stents (SEMs) in treatment of biliary comorbidities. Additionally, metal stents with larger diameters have desirable features such as an increased patency duration, which make them one of the most sought-after choices for stenting.

Among the regions, North America is a leading region in the market. It is expected to maintain its dominance in the Biliary Stents market throughout the forecast period because of factors such as growing population suffering from biliary disorders across the nation and established healthcare infrastructure. North America is holding the largest share in the market followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific region.

The Biliary Stents Market Report contains in-depth analysis of major drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market. The Biliary Stents Market report also provides data about the company and its strategy. This report also provides information on the competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The Biliary Stents Market report also provides a company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, and recent development analysis is the parameters included in the report. This research report also adds a snapshot of key competition, market trends during the forecast period, expected growth rates and the primary factors driving and impacting growth market data. This information will be beneficial or helpful to the decision makers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global biliary stents market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global biliary stents market.

Scope of Global Biliary Stents Market:

Global Biliary Stents Market, By Product:

• Biliary Metal Stents

• Biliary Plastic Stents

• Biliary Polymer Stents

Global Biliary Stents Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Others

Global Biliary Stents Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Cook Medical

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Medtronic

• Terumo Corporation

• Endotech

• Biotronik SE & Co. KG

• Biosensors International Group, Ltd

• Brainlab

• GE Healthcare

• Stryker

• Blue Belt Technologies

• MAKO

• Claron Technology

• Karl Storz

• Fiagon

• Medacta International

• Micromar

• OrthAlign

• Scopis

