Global Bicycle Lights Reflectors Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market: Introduction
Bicycle light and reflectors are use in any bicycle in order to improve the safety features and to develop night vision for the bicycle rider in the market. Rear Reflectors are found in majority of the bicycles while headlights are provided as an external accessory for bicycles. Bicycle Lights & Reflectors are used to improve visibility of the bicycle to other road users in order to avert any possible incidence of casualties. Bicycle lights & reflectors have been made mandatory by numerous government authorities with red reflector must be fitted on the back and white light to be used to as a headlight for bicycle.
Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market: Dynamics
Bicycle Lights & Reflectors market is expected to have a significant growth in the forecast period with the increasing use of bicycles across the globe. Due to the increasing on road vehicle fleet, the problem of traffic congestion in the metropolitan cities in on the rise over the recent years. To overcome this problem, many customers have shifted their preference towards the bicycle to cover short distances. The volatility and continuous increment in the prices of crude oil has been a point of concern for many automotive users, this factor is also anticipated to attract many customers towards use of bicycle which in turn going to reinforce the sales of bicycle lights & reflectors market. Elevated greenhouse emissions and rising problem of global warming has also to pivot the growth of bicycles, with proclivity of customers for bicycles over conventional automobiles.
Use of bicycles in many cities is prominently preferred in daylight conditions with very limited use after dusk. This limits the requirement of headlights or the reflectors limited at a considerable extent. Also with the introduction of LED Lights and long serving life of these lights is expected to reduce aftermarket sales of bicycle lights & reflectors.
The Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market is also expected to grow over the slated course of time as the trend of aesthetic modification gain a considerable momentum in the recent past. This aesthetic development also include installation of illumination accessories in the bicycle. The trend is anticipated to bolster the demand for bicycle lights & reflectors market over the forecast period.
Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market: Segmentation
On the basis of bicycle type, Bicycle lights & reflectors market can be segmented as,
- Folding Bicycle
- Road Bicycle
- Racing Bicycle
- Track Bicycle
- Lowrider Bicycle
- Utility Bicycle
- Electric Motorized Bicycle
- Hydraulic powered Bicycle
On the basis of Product type, Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market can be segmented as,
- LED head lights
- Reflectors
- Incandescent bulbs head lights
- Radium Bicycle reflectors
- Fluorescent bicycle reflectors
On the basis of Sales Channel, Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market can be segmented as,
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market: Regional Overview
Referred as one of the biggest bicycle market and established bicycle manufacturing cluster in India makes it one of the most lucrative market around the globe. The countries like India, Indonesia, and Thailand bicycle market is expected to propel the growth of South Asia. Spearheaded by China and substantial sales and manufacturing in China and Japan to provide spurring growth for Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market in East Asia region. North America region is also expected to procure a steady growth with increasing users of bicycle in the region with oil price volatility and awareness for fitness to emerge as two most prominent factors to provide boost to the sales of Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market. The market of Latin America is anticipated to witness a stable growth with Mexico and Brazil to account for a significant share in the global market.
Bicycle Lights & Reflectors Market: Market Participants
- CATEYE Co., Ltd.
- AUTOLITE INDIA LIMITED
- AXA STENMAN INDUSTRIES
- TOPEAK
- Sate-Lite (Foshan) Plastic Product Co., Ltd.
- PLANET BIKE/MADISON
- Marwi Group
- Herrmans OY AB
- DINOTTE LIGHTING
- Princeton Tec.
- Nathan Sports
- Serfas
- Lupine Lighting Systems GmbH
- Silva
- NiteRider
