Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) –By Equipment Type, Beverage Type, and Region

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market was valued at US$ 16.46 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 27.75 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.75 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Beverage Processing Equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Beverage Processing Equipment market.

Beverages play a crucial role in human culture to satisfy thirst. Beverages are the drinks aside from water prepared for human drinking. Though potable water is important to health, there are the range of beverages developed by manufacturers to produce essential nutrients required by the body and to compensate with the dehydration. With the continuous amendment in lifestyle and growing busy schedule, companies are prefacing able to drink beverages as a dietary supplement. Furthermore need, they are focused on developing processed drinks that are nutritious and can manage energy balance.

Beverages processing equipment help to convert the feedstock such as fruits or vegetables ingredients into drinks. Beverages processing assembly is included as multiple sections such as sugar syrup preparation, filling beverages into bottles, , blending, fermentation, prepared beverage storage, and pasteurizer. Based on their mode of preparation, Alcoholic beverage process has two process, fermented and distilled beverages. Liqueurs are mostly prepared by extracts of fruits, nuts, and other food products or by blending juices.

The major drivers of the beverages processing equipment market are increasing alcohol consumption and development of new technologies for beverages processing. Additionally, increasing demand for hygienically processed & packaged beverages, equipment up gradation for lean time management, advanced technologies usage to improve productivity & product efficacy and growing importance on beverages quality are some of the other factors that can boost the revenue growth of beverages processing equipment market in the forecast period.

Moreover, customers finds it important to have ingredients on food labels. As such, not individual the beverage industry are playing his role, but also small key players are fulfilling with regulatory standards to meet consumer needs, while confirming higher profitability margin.

This has led to upsurge in demand for beverage processing equipment that has higher production efficiency with lower procurement cost. Majority of the end-use companies will be funding on capital equipment that are automated in Equipment Type. Over 27% of the processing operations are done with the help of robotics in 2017.

Based on Equipment Type, Filtration equipment market holds the highest share in the forecast period. As the filtration equipment consist of filters & strainers, separators & microfiltration, or membrane filtration equipment such as ultrafiltration, Nano-filtration, and reverse osmosis which are almost used in all beverages processing Beverage Type.

Based on beverage type, Dairy Beverages holds the high potential for beverage equipment market. Growing consumer trends and better demand for Equipment foods has driven sales in dairy sector. Technological abilities up-gradation is anticipated to play a key role in beverage process equipment sales in the dairy sector.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has a vast market for beverages, upgraded standard of living of the people due to increase in income levels is one of the main factors that is driving the beverage market in this region. Furthermore, China is a major contributor to the alcoholic beverage equipment market as it is world’s largest producer of beer. Big beverage key players such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have made enormous amounts of investments in Asian countries.

The Scope of Global Beverage Process Equipment Market:

Global Beverage Process Equipment Market, by Equipment Type:

• Brewery

• Filtration

• Carbonation

• Blenders & Mixers

• Heat Exchangers

• Others

Global Beverage Process Equipment Market, by Beverage Type:

• Alcoholic

• Non-Alcoholic

• Dairy

Global Beverage Process Equipment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Beverage Process Equipment Market:

• Alfa Laval

• Tetra Pak

• GEA Group

• Krones Group

• KHS GmbH

• SPX Flow Inc.

• Pentair plc

• Bucher Industries AG

• Pentair Plc.

• HRS Process Systems Ltd.

• Praj Industries Ltd

• Armo Manufacturing

