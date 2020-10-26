Global Bacteriological Testing Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Bacteria, End-Use Industry, Technology, Component,and Region

Global Bacteriological Testing Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.83 % through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn. The report has covered Country market trends with a competitive landscape.

Global Bacteriological Testing Market Overview:

Bacteriological testing is used to find pathogenic infection of many products like water, food & beverages, cosmetics, etc. It is extensively used in many industries like food & beverages, water, & others to manage the quality of products.

Rising demand for microbiological testing in the food & beverage industry due to growing incidences of foodborne disease, food spoilage, etc. is the main factor anticipated to boost the development of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, bacteriological testing is used to observe & measure the quality of products in order to remove the risk of bacterial impurity. The growing demand for bacteriological testing tools in the pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries for cost-effective end products is influencing additionally and is expected to support the development of the bacteriological testing market.

Furthermore, growing demand for this testing in the water industry in order to observe microbial impurity caused owing to climatic conditions & industrial as well as household waste, strict rules regarding food safety are among the other influences projected to boost the development of the bacteriological testing market during the forecast period.

However, the high production cost of bacteriological testing tools is the main reason which may hamper the development of the bacteriological testing market. Moreover, the absence of technology, food control systems & rules in emerging countries is another factor projected to restrain the development of the target market. Technical developments & rising adoption of bacteriological testing in developed as well as developing countries are factors estimated to create revenue chances for companies operating in the target market.

Based on Bacteria Bacteriological Testing Market is segmented by Coliforms, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Legionella, Listeria, & others. Salmonella dominated Bacteriological Testing Market with increasing in severances arising out of this bacteria especially in food & water samples is acting as a key driver for this sector dominating other sub-segments. Based on technology, this market contains traditional & rapid, where rapid technology is the leading segment. Higher accuracy, lower turnaround time along with improved sensitivity form some of the key drivers that have motivated market development.

The bacteriological testing market in North America is expected to account for the highest revenue share contribution and expected to maintain its dominance in the target market during the forecast period. Growing usage for bacteriological testing in the food & beverage industry due to strict rules pertaining to safety is an influence anticipated to drive revenue growth of the target market in the region. The European market is anticipated to register moderate development in terms of revenue in the market. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth rate in the target market due to growing food & beverages, cosmetics, & pharmaceutical industries, fast urbanization, coupled with increasing disposable income.

Competitive Landscape:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bacteriological Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bacteriological Testing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Bacteriological Testing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Raw material portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bacteriological Testing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Bacteriological Testing Market, By Bacteria

• Coliform

• Salmonella

• Campylobacter

• Listeria

• Legionella

• Others

Global Bacteriological Testing Market, By End-Use Industry

• Food & beverage

• Water

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics

Global Bacteriological Testing Market, By Technology

• Traditional

• Rapid

Global Bacteriological Testing Market, By Component

• Instruments

• Test kits

• Consumables & reagents

Global Bacteriological Testing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Bacteriological Testing Market Key Players

• SGS (Switzerland),

• Bureau Veritas (France),

• Intertek (UK),

• Eurofins (Luxembourg),

• TÜV SÜD (Germany),

• ALS Limited (Australia).

• 3M (US),

• Thermo Fisher (US),

• Merck (US),

• Agilent (US),

• Bio-rad (US),

• Romer Labs (Austria)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bacteriological Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bacteriological Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bacteriological Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bacteriological Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bacteriological Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bacteriological Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bacteriological Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bacteriological Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bacteriological Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bacteriological Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bacteriological Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

