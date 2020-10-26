Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2025-2030)-by Body Type, by Fuel Type, by Components Type, by End User, and by Geography.

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment is expected to reach 125,150 Units by 2030 from 27806 Units in 2025 at CAGR of 28.49%.

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment is segmented by body type, fuel type, component, end user, and geography. Body type is classified as sedan/hatchback and SUV. Fuel is divided into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid (HEV & PHEV), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). The component type is classified into Biometric Sensors, Radar Sensors, LiDAR Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, and Camera Unit. End users are splits into Car Sharing and Personal Mobility.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1787

Based on the body type, SUV is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the autonomous luxury vehicle market, by body type. Continuously growing sales of luxury SUVs will drive the market growth of this segment. And, the continuous increase in the preference for SUVs and off-road driving practices are expected to contribute to the growth of the autonomous SUV vehicle market.

On the basis of fuel type, BEV is dominating autonomous luxury vehicle market, by fuel type. Research and development for an innovative battery source, OEM initiatives, favorable government regulations, and zero emission advantage would drive the growth of BEV autonomous luxury vehicles.

Increasing awareness of safe, productive and efficient driving experience is trending the overall Autonomous Vehicle Market. Automakers are aggressively focusing on autonomous vehicles to satisfy customer demand, to remain competitive & to improve their product portfolio. The autonomous vehicles or driverless vehicles are those which can drive themselves without any human intervention, employing inbuilt software, sensors, and communication systems. The driving capability of the autonomous vehicles differs on the basis of automation levels.

In terms of region, Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is projected to dominate the autonomous luxury vehicle market, by volume, in 2025. The biggest customer base and high disposable income of end-users in the region have fuelled the demand for high-end vehicles, which in turn has resulted in increasing R&D innovations by local and international automotive OEMs. Sustainable government regulations, increasing demand for luxury vehicles, rising purchasing power, and concerns of the rising number of road accidents are the key factors that will drive the autonomous luxury vehicle market in this region.

Key players operating on the market are, Audi , BMW, Daimler, Porsche, NIO, Tesla, Changan Automobile, BYD, Baidu, Saic Motor Corporation, Waymo, Baic Motor, Continental, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Valeo, Magna International, ZF Friedrichshafen, Renesas Electronics, Cisco Systems.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1787

The Scope of the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment:

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, by Body Type:

• Sedan/Hatchback

• SUV

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, by Fuel Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid (HEV & PHEV)

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, by Component Type:

• Biometric Sensors

• Radar Sensors

• LiDAR Sensors

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• Camera Unit

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, by End User:

• Car Sharing

• Personal Mobility

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment Are:

• Audi

• BMW

• Daimler

• Porsche

• NIO

• Tesla

• Changan Automobile

• BYD

• Baidu

• Saic Motor Corporation

• Waymo

• Baic Motor

• Continental

• Robert Bosch

• Delphi Automotive

• Denso

• NXP Semiconductors

• Infineon Technologies

• Texas Instruments

• Valeo

• Magna International

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Renesas Electronics

• Cisco Systems

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Autonomous Vehicle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Autonomous Vehicle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Autonomous Vehicle Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/autonomous-vehicle-market-luxury-segment/1787/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com