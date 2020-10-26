Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Application, End User, and Region.



Market Scenario

Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market: Overview

ECU (Electronic Control Unit) is system that control automobiles engine related functions and other function of Vehicle. ECU is a processing unit which controls various features like information system and advance driver assistance. ECU system consist many sensors for input of information. In autonomous vehicle ECU needs to do some more tasks like lane departure, collusion avoidance, and other function to ensure safety.

ECU is most demanding part of vehicle due to its reliable and excellent computing performance, these are the factors will drive Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market.

Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market: Trends

Around last two decades, it can be found market is increasing in vehicle sensors and more autonomous work. Study circa in 1990 estimated market globally is US$ 2.3 Bn, and show steady growth rate around 10.1 Bn in 2006 this can be calculated by year on year basis growth 11%.

Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market: Drivers

Stringent government regulation for safety will increase demand of autonomous vehicle ECU. Some features in the vehicles are getting popular due to convenience they provide like advance driver assist system, Collision avoidance system which are increasing market of autonomous vehicle ECU.

Manufacturers are trying to develop new technologies to improve road safety and making transport more intelligent. Antilock breaking system and airbag system getting more popular midrange segment vehicle customers also demanding these features in their vehicle. In some region like Europe it is mandatory to install these features in vehicle.

Manufacturers are providing advance safety features like automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection at lower cost expected to grow future market of Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU.

Rising passenger segment demand is also main driver fueling growth of global autonomous vehicle ECU market.

Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market: Regional Overview

Asia pacific Region is expected to be the major player in future market of Autonomous Vehicle ECU, owing to large scale development construction going on APAC region. Countries like China, India, Japan and rest of Asia Pacific are trying to develop their infrastructure and Passenger Vehicle sector is also holds strong position. Increasing population is demanding more power so this will directly effect on the growth of Autonomous Vehicle ECU in these regions.

Europe region holds major share in Autonomous Vehicle market due to its stringent rules for safety and environment. Europe population demands more safe and reliable automotive transport system which will drive Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market size. By Capacity Type, the Heavy Duty segment was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market

Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market, by Application Type

● Autonomous Vehicle

● Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market, by End User

● Passenger Vehicle

● Commercial Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market, by Region

● Asia Pacific

● North America

● Europe

● South America

● Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market

● Continental AG

● Hitachi, Ltd.

● Intel Corporation

● Nvidia Corporation

● Renesas Electronics Corporation

● ZF Friedrichshafen AG

● NXP Semiconductors N.V.

● Infineon Technologies AG

● Bosch

● Autoliv Inc. (Sweden)

