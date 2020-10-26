Global Automotive Sun Visor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Surface Material, Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Geography

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market is expected to reach US$10.30 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Sun visor plays a vital part in maintaining safety while driving a vehicle, by protecting the driver and passenger from the sun’s glare. The sun visor helps to reduce the temperature of the vehicle cabin by blocking direct sunlight, as excessive heat can damage the audio system in the vehicle. Consequently, it helps develop the life of vehicle electronics. Increase in demand for vehicle and passenger safety is boost the demand for the automotive sun visor during the forecast period. Rise in demand for stylish sun visors, consistent increase in vehicle production across the globe, owing to rapid urbanization, and increase in purchasing power of consumers are likely to drive the automotive sun visor market during the forecast period. Some sun visors are incorporated with mirrors and light for enhanced appearance. LCD sun visor is gaining popularity among consumers, as it not for blocks sunlight also it is able to integrate DVD playback into the vehicle.

The report segment of automotive sun visor market based on surface material, type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of surface material, the automotive sun visor market is classified into fabric and vinyl. Based on type, the automotive sun visor market is categorized into conventional type, LCD sun visor. On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive sun visor market is segregated into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Based on sales channel, the automotive sun visor market is classified into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on surface material, Vinyl is widely utilized as a surface cover material for the sun visor in common vehicles due to its cost-efficiency over fabric material. Premium and luxury vehicles are furnished with fabric sun visors that enhance the overall appearance of the interior of these vehicles. Continuous increase in sales of premium vehicles and SUVs is likely to boost the demand for fabric material during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the conventional segment dominates the automotive sun visor market, and it is maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The conventional segment is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to its several advantages such as easy of handling and installation, and no maintenance. Moreover, the LCD sun visor is gaining popularity among consumers.

In terms of vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment hold major share of the market. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in production of passenger vehicles across the globe, owing to several factors such as strong demand for passenger vehicle from consumers, rapid urbanization, and decline in bank interest rate, are expected to boost the passenger vehicle segment.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominates the automotive sun visor market owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold more than 50% share of the global market. Increase in vehicle production across the region is expected to boost the automotive sun visor market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Sun Visor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Sun Visor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market by Surface Material

• Fabric

• Vinyl

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market by Type

• Conventional Type

• LCD Sun Visor

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market

• Irvin Automotive Products, Inc.

• GUMOTEX

• BRACE

• GRIOS sro

• Grupo Antolin

• Atlas Holdings.

• KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD.

• HOWA TEXTILE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

• BURSA OTOTRIM PANEL SANAY? VE T? CARET A.?

• KÖBO GmbH & Co KG

• FOMPAK

• KB Foam Inc.

• Daimei

• Kyowa Sangyo

• Hayashi

• Takata

• IAC Group

• Dongfeng Electronic

• Yongsan

• Mecai

