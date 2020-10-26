Global Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market to Witness Rapid Growth in Demand During 2020 – 2030

Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market: Introduction

Automotive Sensor Cleaning System is a system that cleans one or more sensors of the vehicle. Sensors may sometimes easily get blocked to a point of ineffectiveness, even in the clear condition. Mud and road dust is the most common particles for dirtied sensors while snow and muck of winter seasons also causes blockages. Automotive Sensor Cleaning System is considered as a vital element in an autonomous vehicle as if the sensor gets blocked, the vehicle wont function properly and may become vulnerable to surrounding. Though the sensor cleaning technology is more pronounced for autonomous vehicle, the challenge of sensor getting dirtied is also relevant for vehicles on road at present.

Owing to being one of the necessary element particular in the modern vehicles equipped with advanced sensors, the demand for Automotive Sensor Cleaning System is anticipated to witness substantial growth across the globe. This in turn is estimated to contribute to the growing market for Automotive Sensor Cleaning System in the near future.

Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market: Dynamics

Increasing measures towards improving road safety and reducing road collisions, auto makers are aggressively focusing on installation of several sensors in the vehicle. Growing popularity of sensor technology in modern vehicles is identified as one of the key factor driving the growth of Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market during the forecast period.

Automotive sensors such as position sensors are mandatorily implemented in all types of vehicles, whereas various sensors such as safety sensors and temperature sensors are implemented as per comfort and customer demand. In present scenario, on an average nearly 60 to 80 sensors are installed in a vehicle. This number is estimated to be nearly 200 sensors per vehicle in near future owing to vehicles getting smarter. Rising installation rate of ADAS sensors in vehicles will fuel the demand for Automotive Sensor Cleaning System in the OEMs segment.

Lack of awareness among consumers regarding sensor cleaning system is expected to be one of the major challenge that has to be faced by the market participants dealing in Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market. Auto makers who provides sensor cleaning system in their vehicle do not advertise the technology like they do for automotive sensors or other safety or luxury features. This in turn may hinder the growth of automotive sensor cleaning system market during the forecast period.

Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market: Segment

Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market can be segmented into various types such as by vehicle type, by sales channel and by fluid type

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the global Automotive Sensor Cleaning System market has been segmented as:

Passenger Cars Compact Cars Mid-Sized Cars Luxury Cars SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Buses and Coaches Trucks and Trailers



On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Automotive Sensor Cleaning System market has been segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of Fluid, the global Automotive Sensor Cleaning System market has been segmented as:

Liquid Automotive Sensor Cleaning System

Gas Automotive Sensor Cleaning System

Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market: Regional Outlook

Global Automotive Sensor Cleaning System market is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the coming years. Governments are welcoming new safety regulations for reducing road accidents. For instance, European Commission has accepted new road safety rules and regulations under the General Safety Regulation. According to these regulations, some of the ADAS features such as advanced emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and advanced emergency braking have become mandatory.

Also, lane departure warning systems (LDWS) and autonomous emergency braking systems (AEBS) have become compulsory for all new heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) sold in the European Union. Moreover, USA has the most stringent vehicle safety regulations in the world. This factor is increasing the adoption of ADAS systems in majority of commercial and passenger vehicles, which is forecasted to drive the Automotive Sensor Cleaning System market growth.

Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Sensor Cleaning System market include:

SEEVA Technologies

Ficosa Internacional SA

Valeo SA

dlhBOWLES

Continental AG

Waymo LLC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.