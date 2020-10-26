Global Automotive Semiconductor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Application, and Region.

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Increasing automobile production is a major factor empowering the growth of the global automotive semiconductor market. Furthermore, increasing electric vehicle sales with rising environmental awareness will lead to further electrification of drivetrain, thus a surge in demand for automotive semiconductors. The emerging concept of connected vehicle intelligence will create substantial growth opportunities in the automotive semiconductors market over the forecast period. Developed markets are expected to witness higher adoption rate for such systems. However, some of the developing automotive markets are expected to witness low adoption due to high costs.

The high cost of adoption is the major factor that can hinder the growth of the automotive semiconductors market, particularly in countries of Asia and Africa. Additional, lower adoption of electric vehicles in these regions as compared to North America and Europe will significantly affect demand for automotive semiconductors.

Based on vehicle type, passenger cars are expected to hold the largest market share of XX% throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the huge demand for passenger cars across the globe, particularly in Asia-Pacific. The rising middle-class population and growing disposable income have accelerated the demand for passenger cars in countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia among others. The maximum growth can be witnessed in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment which is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This growth is mostly because of the increasing demand from developed economies such as North America and Europe.

Regionally, Asia Pacific automotive industry production increased by 2.5% in 2015 to 43.9 million units and was highest across the globe. Thus Asia pacific is expected to have a dominating share in the automotive semiconductors market over the forecast period. Europe is estimated to be the next largest market after the Asia Pacific, with significant automotive production in the region. North America though have a smaller market share but has a high adoption rate per vehicle. Latin America automotive semiconductors market is expected to witness lethargic growth because of steeply declining automotive production in the region, the automotive production in the region dropped 20% in 2015. The Middle East market for automotive semiconductors is likely to remain stable over the forecast period, which is largely caused by the focus of consumers on the high performance of vehicles.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global automotive semiconductor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global automotive semiconductor market.

Scope of the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Component

• Processor

• Analog IC

• Discrete Power Device

• Sensor

• Memory Device

• Lighting Device

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Electric/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV/HEV)

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Application

• Powertrain

• Safety

• Body Electronics

• Chassis

• Telematics and infotainment

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Semiconductor Market

• NXP Semiconductors N.V (The Netherlands)

• Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan)

• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

• STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

• ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.)

• ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Toshiba Corp. (Japan)

• Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Semiconductor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Semiconductor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

