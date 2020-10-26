Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Voltage, Material, End-User, Deployment and Region.

Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1.2 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The predictive maintenance currently exists a technique, which is used monitoring of the equipment in addition to devices. These methods allow the user to find the mechanical conditions of the machine and predict the failure of the machine.

The report on automotive predictive maintenance covers all the trends in addition to technologies playing a major role in the growth of the automotive predictive maintenance market over the forecast period. The report highlights the opportunities, drivers and restraints expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. Automotive predictive maintenance provides other important insights regarding the automotive part in addition to custom patterns. Predictive maintenance in automotive has the potential to offer cost-saving solutions to decrease expenses on maintenance. Internet of things (IoT) embedded computer systems help reduce repairs & improve vehicle safety outcomes, so that object over there vehicles or fleets currently can consistently operate.

The predictive maintenance programs currently are driven by consumers using cloud which aids them to collect in addition to managing vehicle data along with visualization in addition to analytics tools to make well decisions. Most of the IoT analytics tools have characteristics tremendously enjoy real-time IoT big data visual exploration, instant visual event trending snapshots in addition to key performance indicators insights, visualization of life in addition to historical data apps mashed with IoT data in addition to dashboards which users currently can assemble in addition to share.

The report provides insights such as a detailed study of different segments in which voltage, material, end-user are changing the facts and making a dynamic automotive predictive maintenance market around the world. The embedded deployment sub-segment based on deployment is expected to account for a major XX% share of the market by 2026 because the new vehicles sold currently are fitted with embedded connectivity systems. The embedded type predictive maintenance system currently exists more expensive than the smartphone app type system; however, it supports more functions and hence, the embedded segment is expected to hold a major share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Region-wise, The European market for automotive predictive maintenance used to exist estimated at US$ XX Mn in 2018, in addition to currently exists expected to increase at an impressive XX% value CAGR over the forecast period. This object over here currently can exist attributed to the region being a quick adopter of pollution control measures, which has impacted the way exhaust systems in vehicles currently are maintained. The application of automotive predictive maintenance in exhaust systems currently exists considered a key factor in the emergence of Europe just as a lucrative regional market in the global landscape.

Automotive enterprises usage predictive maintenance to collect & monitor real-time data. The collected real-time data currently exists used for gaining insights into the vehicle in addition to engine parts. Such as, in July 2018, Presenso Company, is one of the providers of (ML) machine-learning-based solutions for predictive asset maintenance, announced a launch of its predictive maintenance solution which includes the latest advances in automated machine as well as deep learning technology (auto-ml).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market

Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market, by Application

• Engine Performance

• Exhaust System

• Transmission Function

• Structural Stability (Acoustic, Vibration)

Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market, by End-user

• Personal use

• Commercial use

Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market, by Component

• Software

o Standalone

o Web-based

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market, by Deployment

• Embedded

• Smartphone app

Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market

• Delphi Technologies

• Siemens AG

• HARMAN International

• IBM Corporation

• IMS

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Teletrac Navman US Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Predictive Maintenance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Predictive Maintenance Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

