Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, End User and Region.

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market was valued US$ 8.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach approximately US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

The report on “Automotive OEM Coatings Market” is segmented by type, by vehicle and by region. Based on type of coatings, automotive OEM coatings market is segmented into solvent-borne coatings, water borne coatings and powder coating. In terms of vehicle, automotive OEM coatings market is divided by passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles. By region, automotive OEM coatings market report covers market for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increase in disposable income of consumers in developing economies has fuelled the demand for passenger cars hence automotive OEM coatings market. Automotive companies are establishing manufacturing facilities in emerging countries to meet the demand, this is further stimulating the growth of automotive OEM coatings market. Prices of automotive OEM coatings are also expected to rise at a steady pace which is predicted to hamper market. Solvent-borne automotive coatings may affect the overall market growth in the developed and the developing countries, but investments in R&D in new production alternatives are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/15629

Solvent borne coatings segment is dominating the automotive OEM coatings market but strict regulation against VOCs emission may hinder it’s growth in forecast. Water borne and powder coating segment will grow at high CAGR owing to its eco-friendly and VOC free nature. Excellent features of powder coat like zero VOCs emission and relatively thicker layer as compared to traditional automotive coatings will favour the growth of powder coat segment.

Passenger cars segment has opportunity of high potential in the automotive OEM coatings market. Increase in demand for passenger cars with rise in public transportation spending. Increase in shift of consumers towards efficient, comfortable and easy transportation boosts the overall demand for automotive OEM coatings in the passenger cars segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.6 %. Increasing vehicle production in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Malaysia and increasing government spending on road infrastructure is expected to boost market growth. Europe accounted for second largest market holding more than 30% share in 2017.

Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams Company, KCC Paint, Bayer AG, and Arkema SA, Beckers Group, Cabot Corporation, Berger Paints, Eastman Chemical Company, Valspar Corporation, Clariant AG, Deft, Inc., Jotun A/S, Royal DSM, Lord Corporation, and Solvay S.A. are leading players operating in the automotive OEM coatings.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/15629

Scope of the Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market, by Type

• Solvent-Borne Coatings

• Waterborne Coatings

• Powder Coatings

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player in Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market:

• Axalta Coating Systems

• BASF SE

• PPG Industries

• Nippon Paint

• Kansai Paint

• AkzoNobel

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• KCC Paint

• Bayer AG

• Arkema SA.

• Beckers Group

• Cabot Corporation

• Berger Paints

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Valspar Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Deft, Inc.

• Jotun A/S

• Royal DSM

• Lord Corporation

• Solvay S.A.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive OEM Coatings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive OEM Coatings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive OEM Coatings Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-oem-coatings-market/15629/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com