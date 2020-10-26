Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Process Type, by Design Type, by Material Type, by Vehicle Type, and by Region.

Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

A bumper is a structure attached to or integrated with the front and rear ends of a motor vehicle, to absorb impact in a minor collision, ideally minimizing repair costs. Stiff metal bumpers appeared on automobiles as early as 1904 that had a mainly ornamental function.The bumper cover increases the shock absorption of vehicle, and also provides a customized look and style.

The steady rise for automotive OE bumper covers is due to growing importance toward vehicular safety. The bumper cover designs vary with upcoming models owing to which the manufacturer has to invest in new die moulds and the manufacturing process require constant up-gradation. The increase in indulgence of off terrain driving has gained demand for the deep down bumpers providing protection in trail drives. The rise in demand of the SUV’s over the North American region and Europe is significantly driving the deep down bumper cover market.

By process type, the global automotive OE bumper cover market is segmented into injection moulding, reaction injection moulding, and vacuum forming. By design type, market is segmented into standard, roll pan and deep down.

By material type, the global automotive OE bumper cover market is segmented into thermoplastic, thermoset, and metal. By vehicle type, the global automotive OE bumper cover market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

By Geography, Global Automotive OE bumper market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA& Africa and Latin America. The Asia-pacific region is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% of over forecast period thanks to the rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Key players operating in the automotive OE bumper cover market include Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA, Magna International Inc., TONG YANG GROUP, NFT India Pvt. Ltd., TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, SEOYON E-HWA, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd. ,Montaplast GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. and LG HAUSYS,LTD. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, merger and acquisition, partnership to enhance their business operations and regional presence.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the automotive OE bumper cover market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the automotive OE bumper cover market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the automotive OE bumper cover market.

Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market by Process Type

• Injection Moulding

• Reaction Injection Moulding

• Vacuum Forming

Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market by Design Type

• Standard

• Roll Pan

• Deep Down

Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market by Material Type

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset

• Metal

Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market by Region

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market Major players

• Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA

• Magna International

• TONG YANG GROUP

• NFT India

• TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

• SEOYON E-HWA

• TOYODA GOSEI

• Montaplast GmbH

• Magneti Marelli

• LG HAUSYS

• OEM Bumpers

• Carid

• Dutchland

• Jolusa

• FLEX-N-GATE

