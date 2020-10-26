Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Vehicle, Components, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 68.3 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Increasing ambient temperature across the world that reflect to increase the fuel tank temperature, high tank temperature resulted in evaporation of the petrol. The increasing fuel losses and air pollution due to evaporative emission which will enhance the EVAP system market share during the forecast period. Increasing use of automotive systems to boost fuel economy and reduce fuel losses will drive automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market growth. According to Plastic Fuel Tanks and Systems Manufacturers Association, approximately 15% of the hydrocarbon emissions originate from evaporative sources.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29382

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Furthermore, the government concern and new policies on reducing evaporation which is volatile organic compound are influencing the product demand. Policy standards and government rules as California CARB are analysis on reducing carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and hydrocarbons pollution for refining air quality, that lift to EVAP system market growth in coming years. The research and development in the automotive sector to innovate cleaner technologies will be driving the automotive evaporative emission control system market share. Additionally increasing demand adaption of hybrid and electric vehicles is one of the major concerns to industry slowdown during the forecast period.

OEM segment leads the automotive evaporative emission control system market share on account of advanced technological innovation and adoption of systems to adhere to vehicular pollution standards, and installation of EVAP systems to meet government regulations. Manufacturers are minimizing the component size to reduce weight and pollutants emissions. Also, the system providers are involved in designing components with a unique design for environment and safety concerns rising the industry size. Aftermarket segment will witness substantial growth over the study timeframe with the emergence of test procedures such as California Evaporative Emission Standards and Test Procedures to monitor vehicle performance.

The canister will account for a significant share in the automotive evaporative emission control system market size over the study timeframe. The product traps the vapours produced by the petrol evaporation contained in the fuel tank until getting soaked by the activated carbon. Component manufacturers are implementing EPDM foam in the canister to improve the adsorption efficiency for petrol. Adaption of high-efficiency components in the EVAP system will drive the segment penetration during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the automotive evaporative emission control system market owing to growing vehicles production to meet consumer demand. Rising government initiatives for reducing vehicular pollution and clean transportation will induce significant growth potential in the EVAP industry. In September 2017, South Korea introduced the RDE test procedure for automobiles to measure emissions from petrol fuel vehicles.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29382

Scope of Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market:

Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market, By Vehicle:

• PCV

• LCV

• HCV

• Two Wheelers

Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market,By Components:

• Fuel Tank

• Gas cap

• Liquid vapour separator

• Canister

• Control Valve

• Sensors

• Hoses

Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market, By Distribution Channel:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Delphi Technologies

• Didac International

• Eagle Industry Co., Ltd.

• TI Automotive

• Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd

• Plastic Fuel Systems

• Robert Bosch

• Sentec Group

• Standard Motor Products Inc

• Stant Corporation

• Plastic Omnium Group

• Okay Motor Products Hangzhou Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-evaporative-emission-control-system-market/29382/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com