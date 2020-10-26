Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Vehicle Type, Technology and Region.

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market was valued at US$ 4.3Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.61Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.21% during a forecast period.

An automotive engine encapsulation insulates the engine from the external environment and maintains heat in the engine even when it is turned off. This slows down the engine cooling rate and subsequently, provides initial heat during starting the engine.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market are the rapid growth in the sales of fuel-efficient and aerodynamically efficient vehicles is fostering the market growth, creating opportunities for the manufacturers of the engine encapsulation market. Government regulation that promote the energy efficient components is a key driving force behind the upsurge the global automotive engine encapsulation industry. Resultantly, engine encapsulation has secured its place near the heart of every vehicle, called engine. The rapid climb within the sales of fuel-efficient and aerodynamically economical vehicles is predicted to make opportunities for the makers of the engine encapsulation market. The high price of engine encapsulation and changing technology will act as restraints to the market.

Based on the Material, Carbon fiber segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Carbon fiber are finding their way into new applications as industries demand materials with ever-higher strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and workability. Carbon fiber applications are present in high-value sectors such as sporting goods, the aerospace industry and supercars, but priced out of most large-volume markets, particularly the mainstream automotive industries. While metal and metal alloys are still critical to automotive design, automakers are finding innovative ways to leverage carbon fiber into their designs to help reduce vehicle weight and improve efficiency.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Fast GDP growth and the highly aspirational Asian consumers have been the two main growth drivers for most of the emerging markets: China, India, Malaysia and other developing markets in Southeast Asia. In China for example, a rising middle class will continue driving the steady growth of the Chinese auto market, with the markets for new purchases and replacement of vehicles growing rapidly. Asia is taking an increasing share of global vehicle sales and is the only major market expected to see continued strong growth in both the medium and long term.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Type

• Engine-mounted

• Body-mounted

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Material

• Carbon Fiber

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane

• Polyamide

• Others

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Fuel

• Petrol

• Diesel

• Gasoline

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, By Sales Application

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

• Autoneum

• Continental AG

• Roechling Group

• ElringKlinger AG

• 3M

• Evonik

• Greiner Foam International

• Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

• Woco Industrietechnik GmbH

• BASF

• Hennecke

• Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

• SA Automotive

• Hennecke GmbH

