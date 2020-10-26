Global Automotive Damper Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Vehicle Type, Damper Type, and Region.

Market Scenario

Global Automotive Damper Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Global Automotive Damper Market: Overview

Automotive Dampers are designed to absorb road shocks coming through road to wheel contact when the vehicle is running on road. Dampers are actually used to damp and control spring oscillations. Dampers have a wide range of applications in all types of vehicles ranging from Bikes to Light Moving Vehicles.

Suspension system is an essential part of vehicle has dominance over the years of period. It is majorly dependent on the use of shock and spring, as well as anti roll bars. But some luxury cars are exceptions from this. Automotive dampers are cost efficient, it increases driving ability and increase comfort. Many technological developments are happening nowadays. New technology increasingly arising like connected car service, cars are getting more electronic controlled, there is a new component addition in electric vehicle called electronic damper.

Global Automotive Damper Market: Drivers

Automotive dampers perform the action to solve the motion of the wheel up and down to ensure safety. This will increase demand for Automotive Damper.

Increase in demand for passenger car and bikes around the globe fueling demand for the Global Automotive Damper Market.

New innovating technology arising trends and development in the vehicle market will be a major factor for Automotive Dampers.

Global automotive market is driven by light weight vehicle and fuel efficient vehicles, Governments also implementing rules on the manufacturing market to reduce emissions. Manufacturers are trying to make lightweight vehicles, for various technology implementation and adaptation in automotive design. Electronics system makes a good replacement for a mechanical system. Electronics systems are lightweight compared to mechanical one. These will drive the Electronic Damper System. This will hamper the growth of the conventional Automotive Damping Market.

Global Automotive Damper Market: Regional Overview

Europe and North America regions are both showing positive sign of growth in coming years. Growing demand in this region is attracting focus of companies that’s a good sign for increase in new technological adaptation. In Europe new ventures are arising to offer this technology and finding good future in this market.

In Asia Pacific Region is showing the highest growth in passenger vehicle and bike segment owing to its large population distribution, Household income in this region is also increasing. This will drive the future of the Automotive Damper Market.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Automotive Damper Market size. By Capacity Type, the Heavy Duty segment was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Damper Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Damper Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Power range, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Damper Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Damper Market

Automotive Damper Market, by Vehicle Type

● Passenger Vehicle

● Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Damper Market, by Damper Type

● Twin-Tube Types

● Mono-Tube Type

● Hydraulic Type

● Pneumatic Type

Automotive Damper Market, by Region

● Asia Pacific

● North America

● Europe

● South America

● Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Damper Market

● Hitachi Ltd.

● Magneti Marelli Spa

● Mando Corp.

● Showa Corp.

● Tenneco Inc.

● ZF Friedrichshafen AG

