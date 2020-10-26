Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Manufacturing Process, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX%during a forecast period.

Increasing automotive production, a growing share of SUVs in the overall vehicle production, and rising demand for lightweight liftgate over bulky metallic liftgate are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Composites play a significant role in contributing to weight reduction without compromising the strength and performance of the whole system. This is attracting tier players as well as raw material suppliers with fiber, resin, and coating suppliers, to tap the growing opportunity of composites in the automotive composite liftgate market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A composite liftgate is between the few automotive components that are experiencing staggering growth. It accounts for less than one-fifth of the overall liftgate market at present but offers massive growth potential in the upcoming years. Stringent regulations imposed by governments of many countries are putting pressure on the automakers to control the overall vehicle weight to upsurge fuel efficiency or reduce carbon emissions. So, liftgates have experienced a significant change in the selection of materials over the period. However, high transportation taxes in many countries is a major factor that may affect the growth of the global automotive composite liftgate market.

On the basis of the manufacturing process, injection moulding segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. While compression molding is likely to experience higher growth during the same period. Sheet molding compound (SMC) and long-fibre-reinforced thermoplastic (LFRT) compounds are the main types of composites being processed for fabricating composite liftgate.

Based on vehicle type, SUV is expected to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period. Increasing demand for SUV’s has positively influenced automotive composite liftgate market. Higher ground clearance, softer ride, growing off-road capacity and higher seating position has accelerated the product demand. SUV is a combination of car, power and functionality of utility vehicle, it proposals more space, comfortable seats and attractive appearance. Diverse features and many characteristics drive the demand for SUV in the automobile sector.

Region-wise, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. European OEMs for instance Group PSA, Group Renault, and BMW AG have been the early movers in adopting composite liftgate, leading to the dominance of the region in the global market. However, the APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the market, driven by China.

Although weakening economic growth of China, the country is still able to attract investments from automakers. All the major global automakers are rolling out their assembly plants in the nation to serve the rising local demand as well as the export market. This is also casting a huge impact on the global market dynamics of liftgates, as the country is progressively becoming the major market for composite liftgates.

BMW AG, Ford Motor Company, Group PSA are the leading players operating in the automotive composite liftgate market. The Ford Motor Company manufactures and sells cars and commercial vehicles. The company proposals small cars, SUVs, family cars, and more; vans, minibuses, vehicle conversion body equipment, transit chassis cabs, rangers. It provides its products through dealers in the UK.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market.

Scope of the Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market

Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market, by Vehicle Type

• Hatchback

• SUV

• Others

Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market, by Manufacturing Process

• Compression Molding Process

• Injection Molding Process

Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Automotive Composite Liftgate Market

• BMW AG

• Ford Motor Company

• Group PSA

• Group Renault

• Magna International Inc.

• Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

• Peugeot

• Plastic Omnium Group

• The Volvo Group

• Trinseo S.A.

• Brose Fahrzeugteile

• Huf Group

• Magna International

• HI-LEX Corporation

• Aisin Seiki

