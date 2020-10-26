Global Automotive Braking System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) By Brake, By Technology, By Vehicle and By Geography.

Global Automotive Braking System Market accounted for the US $ 28.79 Bn in 2019 is expected to reach the US $ XX Bn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Automotive Braking System Market Dynamics:

The automotive braking system in a vehicle can be regarded as an energy conversion device, which transfers the momentum into heat to stop the vehicle. The driving factor for the Automotive braking system are incrementing demand in consumer preferences, increase in government regulations for the safety of the vehicle and rising death due to a failure of the brake system in vehicles. Market restrains for automotive braking systems is the higher cost of the newer technology of electronic systems. The Global Automotive Braking System Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Automotive Braking System Market.

Global Automotive Braking System Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Global Automotive Braking System Market is segmented into Brake type, Vehicle type, Technology type, and geography. In terms of Brake, a segment is an increase in the usage of disc brakes in recent years, primarily, due to their ability to function in adverse weather conditions without overheating or fading. Availability of these brakes in different sizes and configurations depending on their application will increase the market of disk brakes. In-Vehicle segment passenger car will be growing faster as intelligent braking system is adjusted as per the driving situation to ensure safe braking and ever-increasing income level in developing nation citizen will be the key role for Automotive Braking System Market.

Global Automotive Braking System Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A rise in the production of the vehicle, the increase in disposal income will be major reasons to boost the market growth in this region. While the key countries like India, South Korea, and China are an outcome of the increasing demand for commercial vehicles and passenger cars will be the opportunity for growth.

Key Players & Key Developments in the Market:

Global Automotive Braking System Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo S.P.A., Halla Mando Corp, Autoliv, Inc., Brembo S.p.A., Autoliv, Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC, Haldex, Knorr-Bremse AG, Nissin Kogyo Co.Ltd., Mercosur, Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Holdings Corp, BWI Group, Chassis Brakes International Group and Valeo. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by stry players. For instance, in 2018, Continental A.G. has announced its acquisition of VUK spol. s.r.o, its long-term supplier of components for tyre-assembly machines, in an order to boost its expertise in tire manufacturing equipment.

Global Automotive Braking System Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Automotive Braking System Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Automotive Braking System Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Automotive Braking System Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Automotive Braking System Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Braking System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Braking System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Braking System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Braking System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Automotive Braking System Market

Global Automotive Braking System Market, By Brake Type

• Disk brake

• Drum brake

Global Automotive Braking System Market, By Vehicle type

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Braking System Market, By Technology

• Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

• Traction Control System (TCS)

• Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Global Automotive Braking System Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Global Automotive Braking System Market:

• TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.,

• Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd.,

• Continental AG

• Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.,

• Brembo S.P.A.,

• Halla Mando Corp

• Autoliv, Inc.,

• Brembo S.p.A.,

• Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC,

• Haldex

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• Nissin Kogyo Co.Ltd.,

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• WABCO

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Holdings Corp

• Valeo

Major Table Automotive Braking System Market of Contents Report

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.1.3 Years considered in the study

1.1.4 Currency

1.1.5 Stakeholders

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Key Takeaways

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Global Automotive Braking System Market Definition

2.3 Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.4 Data Sources

2.4.1 Secondary

2.4.1.1 Paid

2.4.1.2 Unpaid

2.4.2 Primary

2.5 Analyst tools and models

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market: By Brake Type

3.1.2 Global Automotive Braking System Market: By Technology

3.1.3 Global Automotive Braking System Market: By Vehicle Type

3.1.4 Global Automotive Braking System Market: By Geography

4. Global AUTOMOTIVE BRAKING SYSTEM MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Market Definition, Segmentation and Scope of Study

4.2 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Competitive Analysis

4.3.1 Key Strategic Initiatives

4.3.2 Geographical Presence

4.3.3 Technology Overview

4.4 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Porter’s Analysis

4.5 Global Automotive Braking System Market: PESTEL Analysis

4.6 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Technology Benchmark Analysis

4.7 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Company Market Share Analysis

4.8 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Key Findings

4.8.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Top Wining Strategies

4.8.2 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Top Investment Pockets

4.8.3 Global Automotive Braking System Market: Top Impacting Factors

