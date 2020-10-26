Global Automatic Feeding System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Feeding line, Individual feeding equipment, livestock and by Region

Global Automatic Feeding System Market was valued US$ 5.1Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 9.8Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.51%.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Automatic feeding systems gain in importance due to rising demands on performance-related feeding of cows and animal welfare. But so far, under practical conditions, AFS is used with static settings for feeding times and frequencies without taking into account animal demands.

Increasing the number of customers for meat and dairy products across the globe has led to an improved interest between the farmers to use automatic feeding equipment for livestock to reduce labor and increase the productivity of the animals owing to precise and proper feed delivery on time. The major restraining factor for the automatic feeding system market is the lack of standardization of automatic feeding systems.

Distributors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Distributors feeding line provide feed to different animals on time. For distribution, two different types of equipment are used rail-guided feed wagon & self-propelled feeder. Automatic feeders aid to distribute feed to livestock accurately which improves the growth and development of the animals.

Equine feeders segment is dominating the global automatic feeding equipment system market. Farmers in developed countries invest in individual feeders for equine equipment. Equine feeders are of different types, some of which contain hay feeders, feed bins, bucket, and automatic equine waterers, which are used on a daily basis to provide feed and water.

Region-wise, The North American region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the North America region can be attributed to the various innovations in different equipment lines and feeding equipment to meet the rising demand from farm owners and farmers. The usage of feeding equipment in North America is increasing due to factors such as continual advancements in technologies and increasing herd size of livestock farms.

Global automatic feeding system market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global automatic feeding system market, Agco Corporation, GEA

Delaval Holding AB, Big Dutchman, Kuhn, Lely Holding Sarl, Trioliet B.V., VDL Agrotech, Pellon Group Oy, Rovibec Agrisolutions, Coromall as, Roxell.

Scope of Global Automatic Feeding System Market

Global Automatic Feeding System Market, by feeding line

• Controllers

• Mixers

• Distributors

• Conveyors

Global Automatic Feeding System Market, by Individual feeding equipment

• Equine Feeders

• Cow Feeders

• Waterers

Global Automatic Feeding System Market, by Livestock

• Poultry

• Swine

• Fish

• Ruminants

• Equine

Global Automatic Feeding System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Automatic Feeding System Market

• Agco Corporation

• GEA

• Delaval Holding AB

• Big Dutchman

• Kuhn

• Lely Holding Sarl

• Trioliet B.V.

• VDL Agrotech

• Pellon Group Oy

• Rovibec Agrisolutions

• Coromall as

• Roxell

