Global Auto Night Vision System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Technology, Component, System, Vehicle Type and Region.

Global Auto Night Vision System Market was valued at US$ 1.3Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.7Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.43% during a forecast period.

Vehicle manufacturers are focusing on introducing autonomous vehicles that eliminate the need for driver assistance. As Consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24133

Based on the System, Active NVS segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Active Safety Systems playing a preventive role in mitigating crashes and accidents by providing advance warning or by providing the driver with additional assistance in steering/controlling the vehicle. An emerging trend is witnessing the change in global automotive safety system market via increasing demand from the countries like India, China, Russia and Brazil. OEMs and suppliers are also focusing on increase demand from emerging markets. In Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicle also expected to lead the market growth.

Major driving factors of the Auto Night Vision System Market are automotive industry is more trending towards the use of advanced technologies to reduce number of accidents and mitigate the impact of accidents on occupants.

Increasing number of countries implementing auto Night Vision System Market is presenting growth opportunities and new technology with safety systems have played an important role in achieving these targets, where these systems have made vehicles safer for the occupants. Increasing demand for luxury cars and safety awareness are the key market drivers for advanced Night Vision System Market and driver monitoring system market. High cost of technologies and High system cost will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. In recent the automobile industry is booming in the region with higher penetration market capture in passenger and heavy vehicle. Factors such as improving standard of living, growing per capita ownership of cars, and development of road infrastructure. Increasing demand for premium and luxury cars, coupled with the government regulations for vehicular safety systems, Regulatory focus on improving road safety, presence of major players will create more opportunity in this region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24133

The Scope of the Report for Auto Night Vision System Market

Global Auto Night Vision System Market, By Technology

• FIR (Far Infrared)

• NIR (Near Infrared)

Global Auto Night Vision System Market, By Component

• Controlling Unit

• Display Unit

• Sensor

Global Auto Night Vision System Market, By System

• Active NVS

• Passive NVS

Global Auto Night Vision System Market, Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Auto Night Vision System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Auto Night Vision System Market

• Delphi Automotive System Inc

• Meopta

• L3 Technology

• Bel

• Thales

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Newcon Optik

• ATN Corporation

• Continental AG

• FLIR Systems

• Magna International Inc.

• Valeo

• Autoliv Inc

• HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Auto Night Vision System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Auto Night Vision System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Auto Night Vision System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Auto Night Vision System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Auto Night Vision System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Auto Night Vision System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Auto Night Vision System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Auto Night Vision System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-auto-night-vision-system/24133/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com