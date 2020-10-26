Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Arthritis Therapeutics Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.8 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/36112

Global Arthritis Therapeutics MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Arthritis is an inflammatory disorder affecting the joints cause redness, stiffness, resulting in pain and swelling in the joints. More than 100 categories of arthritis are affecting the global population. The most common arthritis conditions are psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis. The osteoarthritis affects a majority of the geriatric population, in severe joint pain and affecting their movement. Psoriatic Arthritis therapeutics contains drugs that help to reduce pain and inflammation.

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market Drivers and Restrains

The significant growth of the global arthritis therapeutics market is credited to investments in research & development, strong product pipeline, increasing patient pool suffering from arthritis. Furthermore, rise in the geriatric population is another factor fueling the growth of the global arthritis therapeutics market. Patients gone under treatment with Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) are unsatisfied because of poor therapeutic benefits. The dominance of rheumatoid arthritis globally, the launch of novel therapeutic agents, and favorable reimbursement policies for high-cost treatment products are the factors that boost the growth of global arthritis therapeutics market. In 2016, the International Federation of Psoriasis Association (IFPA) states that more than 125 Mn people were affected with psoriasis. It is estimated that between 11% and 32% of patients with psoriasis incline to develop psoriatic arthritis. Furthermore, nearly 52.2 million adults suffered from arthritis in U.S. alone in 2015. Developments in diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are projected to witness an increased number of diagnosed patients.

Manufacturers in the Arthritis Therapeutic are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market Segmentation Analysis

By Arthritis Therapeutic Market is segmented into Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Gout and Others. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis segment is expected to exhibit highest global market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Increasing occurrence of arthritis diseases globally, is likely to drive key players to develop novel therapeutics treatment for the disease. Strong research and development by key companies supported by huge investments is projected to drive the global arthritis therapeutics market. In 2018, according to the WHO statistics 9.9 % of men AND 18.1 % of women over the age of 60 suffered from osteoarthritis, symptomatic, worldwide. About 80 % of those with osteoarthritis have limitations in movement, and 25 % of women over the age of 60 suffered from symptomatic osteoarthritis, globally.

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market Regional Analysis

The Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market has been classified into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East Africa. North America dominated the global arthritis therapeutics market, followed by Europe. Because of a large patient pool suffering from arthritis diseases, like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions. Advantageous reimbursement policies, launching of novel biologics drugs, well-defined regulatory framework, and availability of biosimilars are boost up the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region and a strong product pipeline for arthritis treatment are projected to drive the arthritis therapeutics market in the region. This can be ascribed to awareness about arthritis, presence of key players, growing patient pool, favorable reimbursement policies, and availability of biosimilar and biologics arthritis drugs in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Arthritis Therapeutic Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market, by Type

• Psoriatic Arthritis

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Osteoarthritis

• Gout

• Others

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market, by Drug Class

• TNF Inhibitors

• Interleukin Inhibitors

• NSAIDs

• Corticosteroids

• Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors

• Others

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market by Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Topical

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Arthritis Therapeutic Market, Major Players

• Pfizer Inc.

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Abbvie Inc.

• Astrazeneca Pharma

• Ucb Pharma

• Genentech

• Janssen Pharmaceutical

• Immunex Corp.

• Medac Pharma

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Novartis, Biogen

• Eli Lilly And Company

• Astellas Pharma

• Mallinckrodt

• Roche

• Vertex Pharmaceutical

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-arthritis-therapeutic-market/36112/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com