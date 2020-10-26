Global Architectural Services Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Services, End User and Region

Global Architectural Services Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition:

Architectural services are providing in connection with designing and planning residential, commercial, institutional, industrial buildings & structures and leisure by applying knowledge of construction procedures, design, zoning regulations, building materials and structure codes.

Market Dynamics:

The architectural services industry expanded modestly over the five years to 2019. Economic growth and an infusion of government-funded building projects in developing countries fueled industry revenue early in the period. The global industry of architectural services has a highly fragmented structure, as most firms are small-scale contractors that operate within narrow regional markets or in particular services. However, there are also many large-scale firms capable of operating outside countrywide boundaries. Revenue in the global architectural services market is expected to improve in future because of continued improvement in residential and nonresidential construction activity. Likewise, the report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the architectural services market.

Ongoing Market Trends:

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the architectural services market during the forecast period. Architectural services landscape is changing rapidly because of the international sourcing opportunities and growing internet penetration. Online crowdsourcing allows customers to submit requirements online and architectural service providers to send design ideas and plans to consumers directly. When the customer selects a plan and design, they receive further customization based on their particular requirements. Such as Competition line and Arcbazar provides architectural services to customers online over its crowdsourcing platform.

Technological Innovations:

Technological advances for architectural services are trending in the architectural services market globally. The architectural companies are leveraging it to deliver efficient architectural services in 5D Building Information Modeling (BIM). The 5D BIM dimensions contain structure, time, cost, materials, and appearance.

Market Segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the architectural services market size. By end user, the commercial segment is expected to account for the largest XX.18% market share by 2027. There is an upsurge in the number of commercial construction activities taking place because of the expansion of cities. Also, growing investments by various government bodies across the globe mainly in projects like smart cities, public transportation and subsidized home projects are fueling the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

APAC region holds the largest XX.15% share of the market across the world followed by North America and Europe. The regional growth is mainly driven by the presence of key players, availability of better infrastructure facilities for manufacturing, cheaper labour, good economic condition and the advance of new services and product. Developed economies are driving huge demand thanks to the increased requirement of better infrastructure; likewise higher disposable income among residents of these economies is anticipated to drive the APAC market.

Country-wise Analysis:

Government of India has a future setting up 100 smart cities by 2025 with an investment of US$2 trillion. The Indian real estate sector is expected to see a huge growth by 2030 with market size of ~US$1 trillion. These investments will create opportunities for architectural services market in future.

Also, in 2018 the China government has invested US$65 billion in smart city construction. Instead, the real estate sector is developing rapidly to provide much-needed infrastructure for rising needs in architectural services.

Competitive Landscape:

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global architectural services market. In August 2019, Nebraska architecture and engineering & architect steady HDR has announced to work on an US$ 870 million rail project at the Californian port of Long Beach, which has the second-busiest container terminal in the US. This growth will allow the loading of shipping containers onto rail cars rather than trucks, reducing traffic bottlenecks and removing thousands of truck trips.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Architectural Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Architectural Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Architectural Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Architectural Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Architectural Services Market

Global Architectural Services Market, by Services

• Architectural Advisory Services

• Construction and Project Management Services

• Engineering services, Interior Design Services

• Urban Planning Services

• Others

Global Architectural Services Market, by End User

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Residential

• Commercial

• Retail

• Government

• Other

Global Architectural Services Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Architectural Services Market

• Aedas

• IBI Group

• AECOM

• HDR Architecture, Inc.

• Gensler

• HKS Inc.

• Hardlines Design Company

• Stantec Inc.

• CallisonRTKL

• Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

• CannonDesign

• DP Architects

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Architectural Services Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-architectural-services-market/63498/

