Global Angiography Equipment Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Angiography Equipment Market was valued at USD 9.75 billion in 2018, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2026.

Angiography is a minimally invasive technique which is utilized to view the blood vessels in the body. Currently, technological advancements in interventional radiology have led to the development of OCT-angiography, MRI-angiography, and digital flat panel contrivances, which are expected to drive the market magnification during the analysis period.

The growth in Global Angiography Equipment Market is attributed to the high predominance of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and higher approvals for advanced angiography devices. Moreover, techniques, research discoveries, better disease awareness, an increasing number of angiography procedures and growing government and public-private investments are certain other key drivers to boost the Global Angiography Equipment Market .

Global Angiography Equipment Market device is segmented by product, procedure, technology, indication, application, and end-user. Global Angiography Equipment Market device have the predominately usage in hospital, clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers and research Institutes laboratories.

Europe dominated the Global Angiography Equipment Market in 2017. The sizably voluminous quota of the European market can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVD. The more expeditious and more facile product approbation process in the region, the astronomically immense number of perpetual research activities, growing regime and public-private investments. In addition to this, incrementing number of vigilance programs, and elevating adoption of angiography contrivances due to an astronomically immense number of angiography procedures are also performed in European countries further boosting the overall growth of Global Angiography Equipment Market.

The major players in the Global Angiography Equipment Market device are GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and Cordis (a Cardinal Health Company, US). Other players in this market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Angiodynamics (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), and Abbott Laboratories (US).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Angiography Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Angiography Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Angiography Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Angiography Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Market Key Segment:

Global Angiography Equipment Market , By Product

o Angiography Equipment Solutions

 Angiography Systems

 Angiography Catheters

 Angiography Contrast Media

 Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

 Angiography Balloons

 Angiography Guidewires

 Angiography Accessories

By Technology

o X-Ray Angiography

 Image Intensifiers

 Flat-panel Detectors

o CT Angiography

o MR Angiography

o Other Angiography Technologies

Global Angiography Equipment Market , By Procedure

o Coronary Angiography

o Endovascular Angiography

o Neuroangiography

o Onco-angiography

o Other Angiography Procedures

Global Angiography Equipment Market , By Indication

o Coronary Artery Disease

o Valvular Heart Disease

o Congenital Heart Disease

o Congestive Heart Failure

o Other Indications

Global Angiography Equipment Market , By Application

o Diagnostics

o Therapeutics

Global Angiography Equipment Market , By End User

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

o Research Institutes

Global Angiography Equipment Market , By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

