Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Anatomic Pathology Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 35.70 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Anatomic (or anatomical) pathology is the branch of medicine that studies the effect of disease on the structure of body organs, both as a whole (grossly) and microscopically. The primary role of anatomic pathology is to identify abnormalities that can help to diagnose disease and manage treatment. Although one of the frequent uses of anatomic pathology is to help identify and manage various types of tumors or cancers, it is also valuable in evaluating other conditions, including kidney and liver diseases, autoimmune disorders, and infections, for example. In fact, in most hospitals, all tissue removed during surgery must be examined by a pathologist. Increase in clinical use of biomarkers enables pathologists to determine disease pathogenesis at a molecular level and guides in clinical decision-making, thereby improving patient outcomes. Growing reliance on biomarkers-based pathology tests and procedures to explore common malignancy and tumorigenesis are driving the market.

High usage of advanced pathology equipment such as staining systems, gross imaging, and digital microscopes is poised to improve anatomic pathological practices to a major extent. Digital imaging solutions offer specificity and accuracy-related benefits over conventional techniques, which in turn, boosts the service uptake rate in the overall market.

However, the high amount of consolidation in the manufacturing is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth, stringent regulations, and problems associated with the reimbursement procedures.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the medical imaging workstation market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and segmentation expected to influence the market growth during 2019-2026.

The instruments segment is held to dominate the xx% market share during the forecast period. Because of developing the preference for superior feature instruments that improve the surgical performances. Increasing the number of bacterial and fungal infections will surge the needs for anatomy pathological instruments so enhancing the production growth.

Disease diagnosis segment is expected as the leading segment in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period, owing to the growing geriatric population, and an increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. However, medical innovation is category is expected to witness sluggish growth, with a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The growing demand for diagnosing diseases has improved segmental growth.

Geographically, North America is estimated to be the largest market for vehicle security systems during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments by government & academic research centers in diagnostic research, prevalence of lung cancer & other chronic diseases, growing elderly population, the presence of major players in this region and high attention to biomarkers research.

The report covers the recent development in the anatomic pathology market like in April 2018, Thermo Fisher and Leica Microsystems collaborated for the development of an integrated cryo-tomography workflow for investigation. Under this association, the enterprises merged their existing technology to provide enhanced user-friendly and reliable microscopic solutions, enabling investigators to gain insights about biological processes.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Anatomic Pathology Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Anatomic Pathology Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Anatomic Pathology Market.

Scope of the Global Anatomic Pathology Market

Global Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product and Service

• Instruments

o Tissue Processing Systems

o Slide Staining Systems

o Microtomes

o Others

• Consumables

o Antibodies & Reagents

o Kits

o Probes

o Others

• Services

o Cytopathology

o Histopathology

Global Anatomic Pathology Market, By Application

• Disease Diagnosis

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Others

Global Anatomic Pathology Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Research Laboratories

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Global Anatomic Pathology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Anatomic Pathology Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Cardinal Health

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Agilent Technologies

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• NeoGenomics Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies

• General Data Healthcare Inc.

• Primera Technology

• AP Easy Software Solutions

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Leica Microsystems

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Danaher

• Sakura Tech

• Nikon Corporation

• PerkinElmer

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Advanced Cell Diagnostics

• Tecan Trading AG

• Enzo Biochem Inc.

