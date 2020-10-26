Global Amniotic Membrane Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Amniotic Membrane Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The inmost layer of the placenta, which facilitates the improvement of the fetus during the period of pregnancy is called amniotic membrane. The amniotic membrane creates an avascular stromal matrix, a single epithelium layer, and a thick basement membrane.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing aging patient population, an increase in amniotic membrane-based transplantations globally, and increasing disease awareness across the globe are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global amniotic membrane market. Consumer inclination towards the adoption of cosmetic surgeries is also another factor expected to drive the growth of the global amniotic membrane market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of the surgeries concerning amniotic membrane is limiting the growth of the global amniotic membrane market.

The new entrants, who are entering the global amniotic membrane market are investing in the expansion and R&D, which is boosting the amniotic membrane market. An increase in awareness among the people about the benefits of the amniotic membrane transplant is also driving the market northwards. .

The Lyophilization amniotic membrane segment is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. (2018-2026). These type of membrane can be deposited at ambient temperatures for sustained periods. Additionally, nearly about 240 pieces of the amniotic membrane are gained from a single amnion sheet. These membranes can aid to prevent donor morbidity and permits management of the wound without using classical wound gauze, which is expected to increase the demand for this type of membrane.

According to the geography, North America region is expected to dominate the global amniotic membrane market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the factors like the existence of the well-established healthcare infrastructure and the rise in adoption of amniotic membrane for numerous surgical procedures, such as skin, brain, and genitourinary tract. An increase in the number of amniotic membrane transplant, enhanced healthcare facilities, augmented the presence of the key players, and the rapid expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are some of the driving factors, which are expected to boost the growth in the amniotic membrane market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global amniotic membrane market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global amniotic membrane market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Amniotic Membrane Market

Global Amniotic Membrane Market, By Product

• Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

• Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane

Global Amniotic Membrane Market,By Application

• Surgical Wounds

• Ophthalmology

• Others

Global Amniotic Membrane Market,By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialized Clinics

• Research Centers and Laboratory

Global Amniotic Membrane Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Amniotic Membrane Market

• Amniox Medical, Inc.

• Amnio Technology, LLC

• Applied Biologics LLC

• Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

• FzioMed, Inc.

• Skye Biologics Inc.

• IOP Ophthalmics

• Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

• Derma Sciences Inc.

• Bone Therapeutics

• Cell Medica

• Cesca Therapeutics

• Fibrocell Science.

• MiMedx Group, Inc.

• AlloCure

• Tissue-Tech Inc.

• Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

• Biogen Idec

