Global Agriculture Drone Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _By Design (Hardware and Software),Component (Frame, Controller, Propulsion, Image, Navigation, Battery and Others), Application and Geography

Global Agriculture Drone Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 1311.06 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Agriculture producers are dealing with problems like the unavailability of water, climate change, glyphosate-resistant weeds, and soil quality. Due to all these factors, it has become essential to invent new technologies in order to fulfill the expected demand. ‘Drone’ also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle or UAV is like an aircraft without a human pilot. Drone system includes a vehicle and ground-based controller.

Global Agriculture Drone Market stands for use of a drone in agriculture field (including advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities) with closer collaboration between governments, technology leaders, industry, provides an increment in crop production, yield and collection of Information about farms and such information will be valuable in improving farm efficiency as well. Agriculture Drones will provide valuable support in soil and field analysis, planting, crop spraying, crop monitoring, irrigation, and health assessment as well.

Factors like enhanced research & development initiatives, increasing demand of productivity and more efficient use of land, water and fertilizer, continuously evolving drone technology, adoption of Drones for Precision Farming will lead to raising the demand for Global Agriculture Drone Market. However, factors like privacy and security concerns and standards; high Initial investment will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to be the largest market for agriculture drone globally with factors such as technological advancement in agricultural methods along with demand for higher yield of crops have been a few major factors that has boosted demand for agriculture drone in North America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Agriculture Drone Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Agriculture Drone Market.

Some of the key players operating in the Global Agriculture Drone Market are as follows:

• Precision Hawk

• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

• Eagle UAV Services

• Investindustrial (Artsanas.P.A.)

• Agribotix LLC

• Honeycomb Corporation

• Ageagle LLC

• Ursula Agriculture

• Parrot SA

• Delair-Tech SAS

• Aerovironment, Inc.

• Dronedeploy

Key Target Audience:

• Analysts and strategic business planners as well as Research and Consulting Firms

• Manufacturers and distributors of Agriculture Drone and component supplies.

• Farmers and Other Agriculture stakeholders

• Technical and Agriculture Drone Market Investors

• Agriculture Drone Marketing Players

• Governments and financial institutions

• Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and OEM technology solution providers

The scope of the Global Agriculture Drone Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Agriculture Drone market based on design, component, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Agriculture Drone market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Agriculture Drone Market, By Design

• Drone Hardware

• Software

Global Agriculture Drone Market, By Components

• Frame

• Controller System

• Propulsion System

• Image System

• Navigation System

• Battery

• Others

Global Agriculture Drone Market, By Application

• Field Mapping

• Variable Rate Application (VRA)

• Crop Spraying

• Live Stock Monitoring

• Agriculture Photography

• Others

Global Agriculture Drone Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

