Global Agricultural Robots Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Type, Application, and Region

Global Agricultural Robots Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 28.63 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Agricultural robots are used on farms & agricultural lands to save labor costs and exploit quality, productivity, sustainability, and profitability. Agricultural robots comprise milking robots, UAVs, driverless tractors, and harvesting robots among others. These robots are used for activities like fruit picking, sheep shearing, castrating, spraying, cultivation, pruning, weeding, dairy production, and livestock applications. These robots enable farmers to automate farm activities and increase crop yield while reducing labor costs.

Global Agricultural Robots Market Drivers and Restraints:

The growing demand for food crops because of population increase primarily drives the agricultural robots market growth. There has been growing automation of farm operations to increase food production and improve crop quality. Mounting adoption of advanced technologies to maximize crop production boosts the adoption of agricultural robotics. Rising labor costs coupled with a shortage of labor on farms has increased the demand for agricultural robots. Other factors driving the growth of the agricultural robots market include growth in the worldwide agricultural industry, growing environmental concerns, shifting focus towards organic food, and concerns regarding the scarcity of natural resources.

However, high initial investment restricts the growth of the agricultural robotics market globally. Growing demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are factors expected to provide many growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the agricultural robots market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during forecast period.

Global Agricultural Robots Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on type, the milking robot segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Milking robots are one of the most effective and important innovations in the dairy farming system. Milking robots occupy 85% share of field robots, according to the International Federation of Robotics. Approximately 20,000 dairy farms have installed robots in Canada, the US, China, Western Europe and Japan. The increased milking frequency and high labor flexibility are driving the milking robots market.

Global Agricultural Robots Market Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid speed, owing to the presence of higher farming land. The government in developing nations of India, China and Japan are also focusing on adopting various strategies to increase agricultural production so that they can feed their increasing population. The region contributing the largest revenue share in the market in North America, owing to the high presence of vendors for agriculture robots.

A report covers a recent development in the market for agriculture robots like, in May 2018, a new generation of milking robot is unveiled by lely company, called lely astronaut5, with over 2 Mn milkings in more than 7 countries throughout the world.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Agricultural Robots Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Agricultural Robots Market.

Scope of the Global Agricultural Robots Market:

Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Type:

• Spraying robots

• Automated robots

• Milking robots

• Drones or Unmanned aerial vehicles

• Driverless tractors

Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Application:

• Agricultural inventory management

• Weather tracking and forecasting

• Pruning management robots

• Spraying robots

• Irrigation management robots

• Dairy farm management robots

• Field mapping robots

• Harvesting management robots

• Soil management robots

Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East Africa

Global Agricultural Robots Market, Major Players:

• Deere & Company

• Trimble Navigation Ltd

• AGCO Corporation

• AgJunction, Inc.

• DJI Technology Co. Ltd

• BouMatic , LLC

• Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

• Autocopter Corp

• AG Eagle LLC

• Agrobot

• Blue River Technology

• Harvest Automation

• Lely Industries

• Naio Technologies

• Precision Hawk

• Agribotix LLC

• IBM

