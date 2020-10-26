Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market : Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by product composition, by Applications, and by Region.

Market Scenario

Global 3-hexenyl salicylate market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 pandemic impact on Global 3-hexenyl salicylate market by region and on the key players revenue affected till July 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market;

3-Hexenyl salicylic acid is a benzoic acid ester where the benzene ring is ortho-substituted with a hydroxyl group. It is insoluble in water and relatively neutral molecule. Various factors such as increasing use of 3-hexenyl Salicylate in perfume, flavouring and fragrance in the personal care products, growing use in cleaning agents including detergents and increasing research and development on sustainable use of 3-hexenyl Salicylate and flourishing end-user industries across the globe are driving the market growth over the forecast period.

However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices, less adoption in underdeveloped countries, stringent regulations on the applications of 3-hexenyl Salicylate in various end-user industries and availability of substitute products are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market is segmented by product composition, by application and by region. By application, Cosmetics application segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to its fresh and floral characteristics making it desirable to be utilized in various cosmetics products such as perfumes, moisturizer, deodorants and others. 3-hexenyl Salicylate possess fresh and sweet floral aroma, which makes 3-hexenyl Salicylate suitable for various cosmetics applications such as perfume, flavouring, and fragrance agent in the personal care, cosmetics, and toiletries industries. Cosmetics application segment is followed by detergents and food additives application segment over the forecast period. Detergents application segment is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to increasing use of 3-hexenyl Salicylate in cleaning applications. By product composition, more than 0.12% product composition segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period.

By geography, APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding cosmetic industry in this region. Factors such as increasing demand from cosmetics industries in various emerging countries such as India, South Korea, ASEAN and China, increasing disposable income & changing lifestyle, flourishing food and beverages industry, supportive regulatory policies and growing presence of major market players are mainly driving the market growth in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold the second largest market share over the forecast period due to consistently growing food & beverage industry which requires increasing use of 3-hexenyl Salicylate application to add flavours & fragrances.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/71516

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global 3-hexenyl salicylate market

Global 3-hexenyl salicylate market segmentation by product composition

• Minimum 0.12%

• More than 0.12%

• Less than 1.2%

• More than 1.2%

• Maximum up to 12%

Global 3-hexenyl salicylate market segmentation by Applications

• Cosmetics

• Fabric softeners

• Detergents

• Food additives

• Others

Global 3-hexenyl salicylate market segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global 3-hexenyl salicylate market major Players

• SRS Aromatics

• The Good Scents Company

• Shanghai Jiulin Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Shanghai Hungsun Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Winsun Imp. & Exp. Group Co., Ltd.

• Simagchem Corp.

• Biosynth

• Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Limited.

• ARIHANT CHEMICALS

• Zeon Europe GmbH

• Panjiva, Inc.

• Bedoukian Research

• Penta Manufacturer

• MANE

• Cosmark Pty Ltd

Global 3-hexenyl Salicylate Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/71516

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com