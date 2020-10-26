Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity: 3M Company (United States),Dow Chemical, Henkel AG & Company, H.B. Fuller

Latest research document on ‘Glass Bonding Adhesives’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

3M Company (United States),Dow Chemical Company (United States),Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany),H.B. Fuller Company (United States),Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd. (United Kingdom),Dymax Corporation (United States),Bohle Ltd. (United Kingdom),Sika AG (Switzerland),KIWO Inc. (United States)

What is Glass Bonding Adhesives Market?

Glass bonding adhesives are the chemical formulation used widely for the bonding of glass products and also for the other kinds of material like plastics metals, rubbers. The glass bonding adhesives like two-component adhesives and UV adhesives are used in furniture, mirrors, glassware, decorative piece, lampshades, etc. It provided very high strength bonds to bear the load of joints of other material attached to it like in furniture.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Two-Component Adhesives, UV Adhesives), Application (Furniture, Mirrors, Glassware, Art Glass, Lampshades, Others), Industry Verticals (Furniture Industry, Electronics, Medical, Transportation, Industrial, Others), Material (UV Curable Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, UV Curable Epoxy, Polyurethane)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Use of Glass Bonding Adhesives in household Products Like Mirrors, Furniture, Cabinets, Glasswares, etc

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand Glass Made Household Product for Overall Appearance of the House

Demand for the Adhesives in Various Industrial Applications

Restraints that are major highlights:

Problems with the Handling and Storage of Glass Bonding Adhesives

Opportunities

Growing Spendings of People on the Glass made Decoration Products

Online Availability of Glass Bonding Adhesives

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Overview

Chapter 2: Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Glass Bonding Adhesives Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Glass Bonding Adhesives Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

