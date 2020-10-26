Frozen Food Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2027) – Product Type, End User and Geography

Frozen Food Market is estimated to reach USD XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2019- 2027.

The food products which can be stored and then used after a long time period are known as frozen foods. The most extensively used frozen food products contain frozen ready-to-eat meals, fruits & vegetables, meat & poultry, seafood, and soups.

The growth of the Frozen Food Market is driven by factors such as growing demand and consumption of frozen foods in the developing markets across the Asian countries predominantly India and China. The rise in disposable incomes together with the revolution in lifestyle and food habits are key factors which boost the market growth in these regions. Also, a rapid surge in a number of big retail chains with hypermarkets and supermarkets has boosted the demand for frozen food in emerging Asian countries. Though, deficiency of proper refrigeration facility in retail stores and insufficient distribution facility in rural areas are the key restraints for the industry in emerging Frozen Food Market

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Frozen Food Market is segmented by Product Type, End-user, and Geography. Frozen Food Market for frozen ready meals will grow at maximum rate during the forecast period owing to increasing acceptance of hygiene and timely preparation.

The worldwide market for frozen foods continues to expand unevenly across different regions in the world. Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa and Latin America are the main four regions segmented in the report. Europe recorded extraordinary development and became the major frozen foods market in 2013, reaching a market value of US$ 44,683 million. North America is expected to grow at maximum market share during the forecast period owing to Customer preference towards cleanliness related frozen products.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Frozen Food Market, including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Frozen Food Market, dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Frozen Food Market, size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Frozen Food Market, make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report:

Global Frozen Food Market, Key players:

• Nestle

• General Mills Inc.

• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

• Iceland Foods Ltd.

• Mc Cain foods

• Uniliver Plc amongst

• ConAgra Foods Inc.

• Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

• General Mills

• BRF SA

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

• Pinnacle Foods Inc.

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Kraft Foods Group Inc.

• Unilever PLC

• Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

• Kraft Food, Inc.

• H. J. Heinz Company.

• The Schwan Food Company

• Quirch Foods Company

• Rich Products Corporation

Global Frozen Food Market, By Product Type:

• Fruits

• Vegetables

• Potato Products

• Frozen Potato Products

• Sea food

• Meat & Poultry

• Others

Global Frozen Food Market, By End User

• Food Service Industry

• Retail Customers

Global Frozen Food Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

About Us:

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Frozen Food Market outlook. Report segments Frozen Food Market by Product Type, user, and Geography. Providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Frozen Food Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain the market positioning of competitors.

