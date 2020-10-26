Flexible Electronics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | LG Display, Samsung, Solicore

Flexible electronics is a thin electronic film, also known as flex circuits, it is a technology for accumulating electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on flexible plastic substrates. It also forms the basis of flexible electronics. Moreover, technological innovation in the field of displays, sensors, and energy conversion is also making an impact on the market. Furthermore, rising development foe wearable electronic gadgets are also driving the industry.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Flexible Batteries (Thin Film Batteries By Rechargeability), Flexible Displays (OLED, E-Paper, LCD), Flexible Sensors (Bio Sensors, CMOS Hybrid Sensors, Photo Detectors, Piezo Resistive, Others), Other), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Other), Circuit Structure (Single-sided Flex Circuit, Double Access Flex Circuit, Double-Sided Flex Circuit, Rigid-flex Circuit, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Trend of Wearable Gadgets Across the World

Technological Advancements in Electronics and Semiconductors offer Advantages in Terms of Product

Restraints that are major highlights:

Competition Faced by Alternate Technologies such as LCD, Led and Printed Electronics

Complexity Related to Assembling these Flexible Circuits

Growth Drivers

Widespread Application in Exible solar cell arrays and Exible OLED Electronics which are Fabricated on the Plastic Substrate

Growing Preference for Consumer Towards Handy, Lightweight and Durable Electronic Devices

Opportunities

Growing Application in Consumer Electronics, Medical, and Healthcare, and Power and Energy, Automotive and Defense

Rapid Pace in Urbanization across the Globe

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Flexible Electronics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

