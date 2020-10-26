Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology, by Transduction Type, by Vehicle, by Electrical Vehicle Type, by Applications, and by Geography

Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Automotive pressure sensor market for Europe divided by technology, transduction type, vehicle, electric vehicle type, application, and geography.

Based on technology, the market has been bifurcated into ceramic, MEMS, and strain gauge pressure sensors. Considering all these segments, it is MEMS that has held the largest market share followed by other types. Huge demand and applications across the automotive and electric sector have been some of the major drivers that have driven the growth of MEMS. Furthermore, demand has also been quite high by leading car manufacturers for a miniaturized version of systems capable of doing the complete work which has also boosted overall growth for this segment.

Transduction type segment includes piezoresistive, capacitive, resonant and optical pressure sensor among others. The piezoresistive type has dominated the market due to factors such as better reliability, safety control along with optimization.

The market based on vehicle type has been divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles out of which passenger cars held the largest market share. Higher availability of options, better services along with commercialization growth has led passenger cars to hold the largest market share.

Automotive pressure sensor market on the basis of electric vehicle type has been segmented into battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Battery electric vehicle held a larger share as compared to other types with factors such as easier access to gas stations along with more government subsidies acting as some of the major drivers for the growth of this segment.

Antilock braking system, airbag system, direct tire pressure monitoring system, engine control system, HVAC system, power steering, and transmission system are the various application areas for Europe automotive pressure sensor market. The rise in stringent laws and government mandates regarding safety precautions related to automobile manufacturing have together acted as some key drivers for the market growth.

A sensor is normally used in designs for improving reliability and efficiency of the vehicle that will further help in vehicle sustenance. The durable packaging in automotive also helps in understanding the chassis mounted applications present in cars. The compact design allows low-pressure sensing and in general, these sensors are also adaptable to high-pressure ranges. Permanent calibration post assembling of cars along with low cost associated with manufacturing leads to the higher application of automotive pressure sensors.

Sensors present pressure transducers in solid-state that are also capacitive-based, which provides a linear voltage output kept directly proportional to applied pressure. The automotive pressure sensors deliver better safety and emission control that have improved its applications in automobile manufacturing. Moreover, the engine optimizations as well as safer emission control system results in delivering more security to drivers. These factors help the manufacturing companies to retain its brand loyalty as well as market share in terms both value and volume.

Europe is home to a large number of automotive manufacturers that has been a major factor for high application of pressure sensors in this region. Growing government norms and safety mandates for companies has been a major driver for application of pressure sensors in Europe. Germany and UK have been some of the major countries contributing to the overall growth of this market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market are Infineon Technologies, Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi, NXP Semiconductors, TE Connectivity, Kistler, Strainsense, Hydrotechnik, Sens2B, and Variohm.

The Scope of the Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market:

Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Technology:

• Ceramic Pressure Sensor

• MEMs Pressure Sensor

• Strain Gauge Pressure Sensor

Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Transduction Type:

• Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor

• Capacitive Pressure Sensor

• Resonant Pressure Sensor

• Optical Pressure Sensor

• Other Pressure Sensors

Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Vehicle:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Electric Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Applications:

• Antilock Braking System (ABS)

• Airbag System

• Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

• Engine Control System

o Engine

o Fuel Injection Pump

o Exhaust

• HVAC System

• Power Steering

o Hydraulic Power Steering

o Electrohydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

• Transmission System

o Automatic Transmission (AT)

o Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT)

o Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

o Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, by Geography:

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Key Players, Europe Automotive Pressure Sensor Market:

• Infineon Technologies

• Robert Bosch

• Continental

• Delphi

• NXP Semiconductors

• TE Connectivity

• Kistler

• Strainsense

• Hydrotechnik

• Sens2B

• Variohm

