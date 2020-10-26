Environmental Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Sample (Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water and Air), by Contaminant (Microbes, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), by Technology (Conventional, Rapid) and by Geography

Environmental Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 8.95 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% (detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in a report).

Increasing regulations related to device withstanding harsh environmental conditions along with cost & time effectivity in specialized testing services are certain factors that are leading the environmental testing market.

Environmental Testing Market Global Environmental Testing Market globally has been segmented into sample, contaminant, technology, and geography. Based on the sample, the global market for environmental testing comprises of soil, air, water, and wastewater. Water testing segment led the market with a rising emphasis on health standards along with the shortage of water supply is some of the major drivers boosting the growth of this segment. Considering the contaminant segment, the market has been segmented into microbes, organic compounds, heavy metals, solids, and residues. High emission level along with sustainable growth of hydrocarbons has been a few key factors that have led the growth of water segment as compared to other types. Rapid technology held a dominant share with higher accuracy, lower turnaround time as well as higher sensitivity formed some of the key drivers boosting the growth of this segment.

North America accounted for one of the largest shares for global Environmental Testing Market with Europe and the Asia Pacific being a few other main regions contributing to overall growth. Stringent governmental laws enforced along with rising in the number of environmental policies have been some major factors that have driven demand for Environmental Testing Marketglobally.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Environmental Testing Market Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Environmental Testing Market Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Environmental Testing Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Environmental Testing Market are as follows:

• SGS

• Eurofins

• Microbac Laboratories

• TUV SUD

• Bureau Veritas

• Asurequality

• ALS

Key Target Audience:

• Suppliers such as Reagent manufacturers, suppliers, and Diagnostic instrument & kit manufacturers, suppliers

• R&D laboratories & institutes

• Environmental testing service providers

• Regulatory bodies such as organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S.

• Department of Agriculture, Council on Environmental Quality, and other Government agencies and NGOs

• Exporters & Importers, traders, distributors, environmental testing kits, equipment, reagents, chemicals, and other related consumables

• End users such as agriculture & irrigation sector, government institutes, and R&D laboratories, construction, industrial product manufacturers and others

Scope of the Report:

This research report segments the Environmental Testing Market based on sample, contaminant, technology and geography.

Environmental Testing Market, By Sample:

• Wastewater/effluent

• Soil

• Water

• Air

Environmental Testing Market, By Contaminant:

• Microbes

• Organic compounds

• Heavy metals

• Residues

• Solids

Environmental Testing Market, By Technology:

• Conventional

• Rapid

Environmental Testing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

