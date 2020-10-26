Drogue Parachute Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2020 – 2030

Drogue Parachute Market: Introduction

A Drogue Parachute is quite similar to traditional parachutes, used to alleviate or decelerate a speeding object. Drogue Parachute is in particular a small parachute used to slow down a returning satellite or spacecraft preceding to deployment of the main parachute. Drogue Parachute is also considered as a minor parachute used to tug out the main parachute from its storage pack. Drogue Parachute provides relatively lesser drag as compared to that of a conventional parachute owing to smaller coverage area. Though a Drogue Parachute cannot reduce the speed of an object as compared to conventional one, it can be used at speeds at which conventional parachutes would get torn apart. Also, Drogue Parachute gets inflated more easily and is considered to be relatively more reliable than conventional parachute. Owing to being one of the key necessary element particularly in the aerospace and defense industries, the demand for Drogue Parachute is anticipated to witness substantial growth across the globe. This in turn is estimated to contribute to the growing market for Drogue Parachute during the forecast period.

Drogue Parachute Market: Dynamics

Drogue Parachute Market growth is driven by factors such as growing focus on developing preventive safety equipment along backed by growing civil aircrafts demand.

Growing air passenger traffic across the globe is leading towards increasing demand for more number of aircrafts. This in turn is leading towards increasing production of aircrafts particularly the narrow body type. Sales of Drogue Parachute is directly dependent on the production of aircrafts as well as the total fleet of aircrafts. Growing production of aircrafts particularly in the developing countries is estimated to create significant opportunities in the global Drogue Parachute market during the forecast period.

There has been substantial growth in the number of logistics aircrafts due to expanding e-commerce and pharmaceutical sectors and outperforming global trade growth since past few years. Air cargo represents approximately more than 35% of the global trade by value. Major end-use industries, such as pharmaceutical companies, rely on air transport owing to the improved speed and efficiency in transporting high value, time and temperature sensitive drugs, particularly vaccines. Major e-commerce players, such as Alibaba, eBay, Amazon, amongst others, also trust air transport for express deliveries. This is turn is estimated to generate noteworthy demand for Drogue Parachutes in cargo planes all across the globe.

Drogue Parachute Market: Segmentation

Drogue Parachute Market can be segmented into various types such as by material type, by end use and by fit type

On the basis of Material Type, the global Drogue Parachute market has been segmented as:

Silk Drogue Parachute

Nylon Drogue Parachute

Composite Material Drogue Parachute

On the basis of End Use, the global Drogue Parachute market has been segmented as:

Military Aircrafts

Commercial Aircrafts

Passenger or Civil Aircrafts

On the basis of Fit Type, the global Drogue Parachute market has been segmented as:

First Fit

Retro Fit

Drogue Parachute Market: Regional Outlook

Growing aircraft deliveries is considerably adding to the global aircraft fleet size. With increasing number of aircrafts in use, the demand for service, repair and maintenance of various components, parts and systems is estimated to significantly drive the Retro fit sales of global drogue parachute market during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of market size for Drogue Parachute. In the coming years, countries like China and India, are expected to witness noteworthy rise in number of air travel passenger which is projected to upsurge the demand for aircrafts and subsequently Drogue Parachute. Additional with the rapidly growing e-commerce and global trade, there has been rise in demand for safety systems for cargo and logistics planes as well in Europe and Middle East and Africa regions

Drogue Parachute Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Drogue Parachute market include:

Survival Equipment Services Ltd

Mills Manufacturing

The Rocketman

Spherachutes

SPEKON Company

Butler Parachute Systems

Fruity Chutes

IRVINGQ Ltd