Driveline Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Driveline Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of 16.89 % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Driveline is a group of components that transmit power from the engine to the driving wheels of a vehicle.

Driveline Market is segmented by power electronics, transmission type, final drive, motor output, drive type, architecture, vehicle type, and geography. The market by power electronics is segmented by inverter, converter and power control unit. Driveline Market on the basis of transmission type includes AT, E-CVT and DCT. Final drive market segment is classified as differential and E-Axle. Motor output market is segmented as 45–100 kW, 101–250 kW and >250 kW.The drive types covered in this report are FWD, RWD, and AWD. Architecture segment bifurcated as series, parallel, power split, and EV driveline. Vehicle type market is segmented as HEV, PHEV, and BEV. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

An increasing trend of parallel hybrid architecture over other driveline architectures is trending the overall Driveline Market. However, difficulty in achieving and maintaining optimum power-to-weight ratio is hindering the growth of electric vehicles will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period. Rising per capita income of the region’s widespread consumer base has created a favorable environment for the growth will drive the market in the APAC region

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for t Driveline Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Driveline Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the power electronics, transmission type, final drive, motor output, drive type, architecture, vehicle type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Driveline Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

Research methodology used in Driveline Market report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Auto industry organizations and automotive associations such as European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Driveline market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Driveline Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Driveline market globally

Key Players in the Driveline Market Are:

• Schaeffler

• GKN

• Robert Bosch

• ZF

• Hitachi

• Borgwarner

• Continental

• Delphi

• Denso

• Valeo

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Raw Material Suppliers for Hybrid System Manufacturers Hybrid driveline Manufacturers or Suppliers

• Driveline Market Investors

• Electric driveline Manufacturers or Suppliers

• Regional Automobile Associations

• Traders and Stakeholders Operating In the Sector

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Component Manufacturers of Hybrid Systems/Components

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Hybrid Systems/Components

The Scope of the Driveline Market:

Research report categorizes the Driveline market based on power electronics, transmission type, final drive, motor output, drive type, architecture, vehicle type and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Driveline market with key developments in companies and market trends

Driveline Market, By Vehicle Type

• Hybrid Vehicles (HEV)

• Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Driveline Market, By Power Electronics

• Inverter

• Converter

• Power Control Unit

Driveline Market, By Transmission Type

• Automatic Transmission (AT)

• Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

• Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT)

Driveline Market, By Final Drive

• Differential

• E-Axle

Driveline Market, By Motor Output

• 45–100 kW

• 101–250 kW

• >250 kW

Driveline Market, By Drive Type

• Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

• Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

• All Wheel Drive (AWD)

Driveline Market, By Architecture

• Series

• Parallel

• Power Split

• EV Driveline

Driveline Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Driveline Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Driveline Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Driveline Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Driveline Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Driveline Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Driveline Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Driveline Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Driveline by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Driveline Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Driveline Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Driveline Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

