Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | J&J, Medtronic（Covidien）, Ahlstrom

“
The report titled Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Disposable Hospital Textiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1678209/global-disposable-hospital-textiles-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Disposable Hospital Textiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Research Report: J&J, Medtronic（Covidien）, Ahlstrom, Braun, Dupont, 3M, Cardinal Health, KOB, TWE, Techtex, Medline, Dynarex, Hakuzo, Smith-nephew, Vilene, Medpride, Winner Medical, ALLMED, JianErKang Medical, Zhejiang zhengde medical, WU HAN DI YUAN
Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Segmentation by Product: Non-woven fabrics
Woven
Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Segmentation by Application: Medical protection
Surgical dressing
The Disposable Hospital Textiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Disposable Hospital Textiles market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Disposable Hospital Textiles industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Disposable Hospital Textiles market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1678209/global-disposable-hospital-textiles-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Disposable Hospital Textiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 Non-woven fabrics
1.3.3 Woven
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Medical protection
1.4.3 Surgical dressing
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Disposable Hospital Textiles Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Hospital Textiles Industry
1.6.1.1 Disposable Hospital Textiles Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Disposable Hospital Textiles Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Disposable Hospital Textiles Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Disposable Hospital Textiles Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Disposable Hospital Textiles Industry Trends
2.4.1 Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Top Trends
2.4.2 Market Drivers
2.4.3 Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Challenges
2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Disposable Hospital Textiles Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Disposable Hospital Textiles Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Disposable Hospital Textiles by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Disposable Hospital Textiles as of 2019)
3.4 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Disposable Hospital Textiles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Disposable Hospital Textiles Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Disposable Hospital Textiles Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Disposable Hospital Textiles Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 Disposable Hospital Textiles Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Disposable Hospital Textiles Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Disposable Hospital Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Disposable Hospital Textiles Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 J&J
11.1.1 J&J Corporation Information
11.1.2 J&J Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.1.3 J&J Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 J&J Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.1.5 J&J SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 J&J Recent Developments
11.2 Medtronic（Covidien）
11.2.1 Medtronic（Covidien） Corporation Information
11.2.2 Medtronic（Covidien） Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.2.3 Medtronic（Covidien） Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Medtronic（Covidien） Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.2.5 Medtronic（Covidien） SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Medtronic（Covidien） Recent Developments
11.3 Ahlstrom
11.3.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information
11.3.2 Ahlstrom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.3.3 Ahlstrom Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Ahlstrom Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.3.5 Ahlstrom SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Ahlstrom Recent Developments
11.4 Braun
11.4.1 Braun Corporation Information
11.4.2 Braun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.4.3 Braun Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Braun Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.4.5 Braun SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Braun Recent Developments
11.5 Dupont
11.5.1 Dupont Corporation Information
11.5.2 Dupont Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.5.3 Dupont Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Dupont Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.5.5 Dupont SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Dupont Recent Developments
11.6 3M
11.6.1 3M Corporation Information
11.6.2 3M Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.6.3 3M Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 3M Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.6.5 3M SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 3M Recent Developments
11.7 Cardinal Health
11.7.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
11.7.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.7.3 Cardinal Health Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Cardinal Health Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.7.5 Cardinal Health SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Cardinal Health Recent Developments
11.8 KOB
11.8.1 KOB Corporation Information
11.8.2 KOB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.8.3 KOB Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 KOB Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.8.5 KOB SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 KOB Recent Developments
11.9 TWE
11.9.1 TWE Corporation Information
11.9.2 TWE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.9.3 TWE Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 TWE Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.9.5 TWE SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 TWE Recent Developments
11.10 Techtex
11.10.1 Techtex Corporation Information
11.10.2 Techtex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.10.3 Techtex Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Techtex Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.10.5 Techtex SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Techtex Recent Developments
11.11 Medline
11.11.1 Medline Corporation Information
11.11.2 Medline Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.11.3 Medline Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Medline Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.11.5 Medline SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Medline Recent Developments
11.12 Dynarex
11.12.1 Dynarex Corporation Information
11.12.2 Dynarex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.12.3 Dynarex Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Dynarex Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.12.5 Dynarex SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Dynarex Recent Developments
11.13 Hakuzo
11.13.1 Hakuzo Corporation Information
11.13.2 Hakuzo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.13.3 Hakuzo Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Hakuzo Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.13.5 Hakuzo SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Hakuzo Recent Developments
11.14 Smith-nephew
11.14.1 Smith-nephew Corporation Information
11.14.2 Smith-nephew Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.14.3 Smith-nephew Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Smith-nephew Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.14.5 Smith-nephew SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Smith-nephew Recent Developments
11.15 Vilene
11.15.1 Vilene Corporation Information
11.15.2 Vilene Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.15.3 Vilene Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Vilene Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.15.5 Vilene SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Vilene Recent Developments
11.16 Medpride
11.16.1 Medpride Corporation Information
11.16.2 Medpride Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.16.3 Medpride Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Medpride Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.16.5 Medpride SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Medpride Recent Developments
11.17 Winner Medical
11.17.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information
11.17.2 Winner Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.17.3 Winner Medical Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Winner Medical Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.17.5 Winner Medical SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Winner Medical Recent Developments
11.18 ALLMED
11.18.1 ALLMED Corporation Information
11.18.2 ALLMED Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.18.3 ALLMED Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 ALLMED Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.18.5 ALLMED SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 ALLMED Recent Developments
11.19 JianErKang Medical
11.19.1 JianErKang Medical Corporation Information
11.19.2 JianErKang Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.19.3 JianErKang Medical Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 JianErKang Medical Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.19.5 JianErKang Medical SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 JianErKang Medical Recent Developments
11.20 Zhejiang zhengde medical
11.20.1 Zhejiang zhengde medical Corporation Information
11.20.2 Zhejiang zhengde medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.20.3 Zhejiang zhengde medical Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Zhejiang zhengde medical Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.20.5 Zhejiang zhengde medical SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Zhejiang zhengde medical Recent Developments
11.21 WU HAN DI YUAN
11.21.1 WU HAN DI YUAN Corporation Information
11.21.2 WU HAN DI YUAN Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.21.3 WU HAN DI YUAN Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 WU HAN DI YUAN Disposable Hospital Textiles Products and Services
11.21.5 WU HAN DI YUAN SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 WU HAN DI YUAN Recent Developments
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Channels
12.2.2 Disposable Hospital Textiles Distributors
12.3 Disposable Hospital Textiles Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America Disposable Hospital Textiles Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe Disposable Hospital Textiles Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific Disposable Hospital Textiles Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America Disposable Hospital Textiles Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Hospital Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Hospital Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Disposable Hospital Textiles Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”