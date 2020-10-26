Dental Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Dental Equipment Market valued USD 7.07 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX%. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Dental Equipment Market Dental equipment is a type of tool that is operated by dentists while providing dental treatment to a patient. This equipment assists the dental professionals in all types of dental cure procedures. Dental equipment market is a continuously evolving healthcare segment, with several new technologies being developed, tried and commercialized to improve dental treatment methods.

Key Highlights:

• Dental Equipment market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Dental Equipment market.

• Dental Equipment market segmentation on the basis end-user, flow rate, technology and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Dental Equipment market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Dental Equipment market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Dental Equipment market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Dental Equipment Market.

Scope of Dental Equipment market

Dental Equipment market, by Product:

• Dental Radiology Equipment

o Intra-Oral

 Digital Sensors

 Digital x-ray units

o Extra-Oral

 Analog (film based)

 Digital

• Dental Lasers

o Diode Lasers

 Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers

 Quantum Well Lasers

 Heterostructure Lasers

 Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers

 Distributed Feedback Lasers

 Quantum Cascade Lasers

 Separate Confinement Heterostructure Lasers

o Carbon Dioxide Lasers

• Systems & Parts

o Cast Machine

o Vacuums & Compressors

o Instrument Delivery Systems

o Cone Beam CT Systems

o Other System and Parts

o Furnace and Ovens

o Electrosurgical Equipment

o CAD/CAM

• Laboratory Machines

o Micro Motor

o Ceramic Furnaces

o Electronic Waxer

o Hydraulic Press

o Suction Unit

• Hygiene Maintenance Devices

o Air Purification & Filters

o Sterilizers

o Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

• Other Equipment

o Scaling Unit

o Chairs

o Light Cure

o Hand Piece

Dental Equipment market, by End User:

• Hospitals & Clinics,

• Laboratories

• Other

Dental Equipment market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analyzed in the Report:

• Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

• Biolase, Inc.

• Amd Lasers

• Carestream Health

• Planmeca Oy

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply Sirona Dentsply

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Patterson Companies Inc.

• Institut Straumann Ag

• 3m Espe

• Health, Inc.

• Noble Biocare

