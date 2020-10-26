Crane and Hoist Market in Demand; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Crane and Hoist’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Konecranes (Finland), Terex (United States), Liebherr (Switzerland), Manitowoc (United States), Cargotec (Finland), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Columbus Mckinnon (United States), Kito Corporation (Japan), Komatsu Limited (Japan) and XCMG Group (China).

What is Crane and Hoist Market?

The increasing demand for ore extraction and handling equipment in the mining industry is the driving factor of crane and hoist market. Crane is a machine for lifting or lowering a load, and moving it horizontally, in which the hoisting mechanism is an essential part of the machine. It may be driven manually or by power and may be a fixed or a mobile machine, but does not comprise stackers, hoist trolleys, lift trucks, backhoes, power shovels, or excavators. Hoist is an apparatus for raising or lowering a load, but does not include a car or platform riding in guides or horizontal motion.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Application (Construction, Aerospace and Defense, Shipping and Material Handling, Mining, Automotive and Railway, Marine, Energy and Power, Others), Crane Type (Mobile Crane, Fixed Crane), Operations (Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid), Hoist Type (Wire Rope, Roller Load Chain, Welded Link Load Chain)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand for Material Handling Equipment in Aerospace & Defense Industry

Growth Drivers:

Growing Demand for Lifting Loads in the Shipping Industry

Increasing Demand for Ore Extraction and Handling Equipment in the Mining Industry

Challenges that Market May Face:

Decreasing Prices of Oil and Gas

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Leading crane and hoist players are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisition to improve their products and services. Companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product & service offerings worldwide.

