Biologics Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027) – By product, Application, and Region

Biologics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



Biologics are drugs made from complex molecules manufactured using living plants, microorganisms or animal cells. Biologics drugs market has been exhibiting an aggressive competition divided among a handful of household organizations and count of the world’s best pharmaceutical companies. There are some examples of biologics such as Lantus (insulin glargine), Humira (adalimumab), Herceptin (trastuzumab), Avastin (bevacizumab) and Botox (onabotulinumtoxina). Biologics have witnessed millions of dollars put in by pharmaceutical behemoths like Sandoz, AstraZenca, Novartis, and Eli Lilly and Co. and others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Biologics Market Drivers and Restrains

In the past five years, over US$ 1.5 billion have been invested by top 10 pharmaceutical giants which have interpreted into capacity expansion and focused research and development. Pharmaceutical companies are earning strong revenues through best prices value increased in their profit margins XX %. Factors like product approvals and the ability of biologics to effectively treat significantly complex diseases, which was close to incredible earlier, have been key for biologics market growth. Pharmaceutical companies patenting biologics products have been projected to make healthy gains during the forecast period.

With the vigorous growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, an over 14% of biomolecules that enter phase I of clinical trials have been expected to be likely approved as a drug. Growing annual product approvals and strong biologics channel has been an indication of a robust development of the world biologics market. For example, the anti-inflammatory drug Humira is not only the best-selling drugs, but it is also one of the best-selling drugs globally. But, high capital investment essential for research and development could hinder the demand in the international biologics market.

Only biopharmaceutical companies have been observed to enter the market because of a costly initial setup. A success product launch primarily requires an over US$1.0 billion investment and takes nearly 9 years. Furthermore, the regulatory approval of biologics is quite detailed since the molecules are complex.

Manufacturers in the Biologics are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Biologics Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of market segmentation biologics market segmented into two types such as product, application and region. In terms of product type market is sub segmented into five type such monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant hormones/proteins, cell therapy, gene therapy. On other hand by application market classified as oncology, infectious diseases, immunology and autoimmune diseases. In type of product monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

Because of extensive growth is credited to the increasing demand for personalized therapies in various regions. Additionally, extensive researches in antibodies to discover targeted therapies for a variety of diseases, like different types of infections, cancers, and various immunological disorders, are projected to propel the market.

Biologics Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Biologics Market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had hold the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of, growth in this regional market is attributed to intensive research and development activities, novel drug formulations, and a large number of clinical trials focused on large-molecule drug discovery.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market over the forecast period and nearly follow by North America in terms of profits.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Biologics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Biologics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Biologics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Biologics Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Biologics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Biologics Market

Biologics Market, by Product

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Vaccines

• Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

• Cell Therapy

• Gene Therapy

Biologics Market, by Application

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Immunology

• Autoimmune Diseases

Biologics Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Biologics Market, Major Players

• Sandoz

• Pfizer

• Teva Pahrmaceutical

• Celltrion

• Biocon

• Amgen

• Samsung Biologics

• Mylan

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Stada Arzneimittel AG

• Pernix Therapeutics

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Sanofi Pasteur

• SkyePharma

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

• Roche

