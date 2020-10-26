Bicycle Brake Cable Market to Remain Lucrative During 2020 – 2030

Bicycle Brake Cable Market: Introduction

Bicycle brake cables are the essential component of the bicycles that are used in the braking system. Bicycle brake cables have polymer or plastic coating on its upper surface which protects it from the corrosion and dust. Bicycle brake cables require time to time oiling and greasing to ensure its long life span and safety.

Flexibility is one of the key parameters while selecting a bicycle brake cable in order to maintain proper functioning and durability. Bicycle brake cables have only two applications, one is in the front braking system and another is in the rear braking system. With the increasing demand for disc brake systems in bicycles, the requirement of durable, anti-corrosive and high strength cables is also increasing.

Bicycle Brake Cable Market: Dynamics

Traffic congestion, which is a ruthless impact of urbanization, is the main concern for commuters. For the ease of short distance commute, people across the developed nations prefer bicycles instead of conventional two-wheelers and compact cars. This factor is estimated to increase the fleet of bicycles and affirmatively accelerate the growth of the bicycle brake cables market. Moreover, an increase in the number of cycling events across the globe has resulted in the improvement of cycling infrastructure which promotes the growth of bicycling among the middle-class population.

The staging of prominent cycling events have also contributed to the growth of the market. The growth in the bicycle component market is estimated to support the growth of the bicycle cable market over the forecast period. Further, increasing demand for electric bicycle in developing economies propel the demand for new e-bikes which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of bicycle brake cables market.

Bicycle Brake Cable Market: Segmentation

The global Bicycle Brake Cable market can be segmented on the basis of bicycle type, Material, brake type, sales channel and distribution channel:

On the basis of bicycle type, global Bicycle Brake Cable market can be segmented as:

Mountain Bike

Hybrid/Cross Bike

Road Bike

Comfort Bike

Youth Bike

Cruiser Bike

Electric Bike

On the basis of Brake type, global Bicycle Brake Cable market can be segmented as:

Disc Brake System

Conventional Brake System

On the basis of material, global Bicycle Brake Cable market can be segmented as:

Steel

Alloy

On the basis of sales channel, global Bicycle Brake Cable market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

On the basis of distribution channel, global Bicycle Brake Cable market can be segmented as:

Online

Offline

Bicycle Brake Cable Market: Regional Outlook’

East Asia holds a prominent share in the global bicycle brake cable market due to the increasing production of bicycles as well as fleet across the region. In East Asia, China is expected to hold the dominant share in the East Asia market due to the large fleet size of bicycles across the nation as well as people’s awareness regarding the environment safety as well as government initiative towards the growth of bicycle sales.

South Asia is also estimated to hold a significant share in the bicycle brake market due to increasing sales of bicycles in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. In India, many bicycle rental companies are focusing to expand its services in the sub-urban and urban regions across the nation. These companies are also focused on maintenance and repair activities of bicycles which will directly affect the aftermarket of bicycle brake cables. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, people are using the bicycle for short distance commute and also to escape from the traffic congestion.

These factors are estimated to fuel the growth of the market over the assessment period. In developed countries of Europe, electric bicycles are gaining popularity in the market which results in increased fleet size. The regular maintenance of electric bicycles directly affects the growth of the bicycle cable market.

Bicycle Brake Cable Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified in the global Bicycle Brake Cable market are:

Shimano

Jiangyin Jiahua Ropes Co., Ltd.

Jiangyin Gaosheng Metal Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

ALLIGATOR CABLE ENT. CO., LTD.

Jagwire

Lexco Cable Manufacturers

Tay Young Industrial Co., Ltd.

A2Z DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT INC

SRAM Corporation

Dongguan Guofeng Manufacturing Co., Ltd.