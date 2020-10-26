Automotive Transmission Shaft Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2020 – 2030

Automotive Transmission Shaft Market: Introduction

Automotive transmission is an assembly of shafts and gears which are responsible for effective transmission of the generated power from engine to the wheels. Automotive Transmission shaft is a mechanical linkage between drive train to the output system and wheels.

Majority of the market participants are utilizing cold extrusion process for manufacturing automotive transmission shaft owing to requirement of near net shape of the product. For the fulfilling design requirement of the automotive transmission shaft, manufacturer are utilizing the stainless steel or steel for manufacturing. In the recent years, passenger car adopting front wheel drive system which affects the consumption of front transmission system positively. Automotive Industry dynamics are directly impacting the sales of the automotive transmission shaft as it is vital part of the drive train for every vehicle.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report >>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31627

High automotive production volume in East Asia and South Asia are expected to hold dominating share in the global automotive transmission shaft market.

Automotive Transmission Shaft Market: Market Dynamics

From the last two years, Global automotive production has witnessed negative march, however recovery in the manufacturing scenario is expected in the upcoming years. Positive momentum of automotive production are directly influencing the consumption of the propeller shaft. Additionally, the global automotive fleet is estimated to create opportunity for automotive transmission shaft in the aftermarket due to requirement of efficient drive train operations. The positive outlook of the Automotive Industry is expected to bolster the demand for automotive transmission shaft.

Now a days, End Users are more inclining towards the AWD (All Wheel Drive) vehicles due to its comfortable driving experience with less errors in vehicle handling. These types of AWD vehicles require two transmission shafts to power the front as well as rear wheels. Increasing demand for AWD vehicles are estimated to increase the installation of the automotive transmission shaft.

Increasing concern towards vehicle emission, automakers are focused to develop low weight along with high strength automotive parts and components. Automotive transmission shaft manufacturers has opportunity to develop automotive transmission shaft with composite materials for attaining the emission norms along with optimum fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Electrical vehicles are gaining momentum in the global automotive market with high adoption rate owing to efficient driving solution with utilization of the green energy. Electric Vehicles are having very less number of gears and shafts which minimizes the requirement of the transmission shaft. The growing demand for Electric Vehicles are estimated to hamper the growth of the automotive transmission shaft market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here >>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/31627

Automotive Transmission Shaft Market: Segmentation

The global Automotive Transmission Shaft market can be segmented on the basis of product type, position, vehicle type, sales channel and region:

On the basis of product type, global Automotive Transmission Shaft market can be segmented as:

Rigid Transmission Shaft

Hollow Transmission Shaft

On the basis of vehicle type, global Automotive Transmission Shaft market can be segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle Compact Mid-size Luxury SUV’s

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

OTR (Off The Road) Vehicle

Farm Services Vehicle

On the basis of transmission shaft position, global Automotive Transmission Shaft market can be segmented as:

Front Transmission Shaft

Rear Transmission Shaft

On the basis of Sales Channel, global Automotive Transmission Shaft market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket Online Sales Offline Sales



Automotive Transmission Shaft Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia followed by South Asia are estimated to hold dominating share in automotive transmission shaft market owing to automotive production scenario in the said region. On the other hand, Europe and North America have large automotive fleet which create the requirement in the aftermarket for automotive transmission shaft in the upcoming decade. Some Northern African and Middle East countries such as Morocco, Algeria are witnessing increased automotive production which is expected to create lucrative opportunity for automotive transmission shaft.

In terms of market growth, South Asia is estimated to witness leading growth rate followed by East Asia. Latin America and Oceania are estimated to witness slow growth in automotive transmission shaft market.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support >>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31627

Automotive Transmission Shaft Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified in the global Automotive Transmission Shaft market are:

Farinia Group

GKN Plc

Dana Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

DieQua Corporation

Korea Flange Co. Ltd. (KOFCO)

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Meritor Inc.

Elbe & Sohn Inc.

Nexteer Automotive

Gelenkwellen-Service GmbH

NTN Corporation

Hyundai Wia Corporation

Showa Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG