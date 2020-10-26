Automotive Tire Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Vehicle Type, Type, Filtering Media, and By Region.

Automotive Tire Market accounted for the US $ 237.22 Bn in 2018 is expected to reach the US $ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

An automotive tire in a vehicle can be regarded as consisting of a rubber ring around the rim of an automobile wheel.

The driving factor for the automotive tire market is due to an increase in sales of passenger and commercial vehicles is directly impacting the growth. In restrains for automotive tire will the higher cost of the material and production cost.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11879

Automotive Tire Market is segmented into type, Vehicle type, material, sales channel, Section width, and geography. In terms of type, a radial pedal is an increase in last few years and increasing demand of customers for better mileage and durability radial suits the segment. In-Vehicle segment passenger car will be growing faster as the increase in a number of passenger car production in a developing country and rise in disposal income will key opportunity for growth in this segment.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in the production of the vehicle, rapidly increasing domestic consumption and the availability of cheap labour in the Asia Pacific region will be a key opportunity. India is the fastest growing country in the region, in passenger cars segment will boost for automotive tire segment.

Automotive Tire Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., Apollo Tyres Ltd., CEAT Ltd., China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., Giti Tire, Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co., Ltd., Hankook Tire, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Nexen Tire Corporation, Nokian Tyres plc, Qingdao Fullrun Tyre Corp., Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., and Yokohoma Tire Corporation with brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the top players. For instance, in 2018, Bridgestone has announced the full share acquisition of UK automotive service provider in ETB.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11879

Market Scope of Automotive Tire Market

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Type

• Radial Pedal

• Bias

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Material

• Synthetic Rubber

• Natural Rubber

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Section Width

• <200 Mm • 200-230mm • >230mm

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Aspect Ratio

• 35 – 55

• 60 – 70

• 75 – 85

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Season

• Winter Tire

• All-season Tire

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Ply

• Radial Ply

• Bias Ply

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Tube

• Tubed Tire

• Tubeless Tire

Global Automotive Tire Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Automotive Tire Market:

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Continental AG

• Michelin

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Pirelli & C.S.p.A.,

• Apollo Tyres Ltd.,

• CEAT Ltd.,

• China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.,

• Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.,

• Giti Tire

• Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co., Ltd.,

• Hankook Tire

• JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.,

• Kumho Tire Co., Inc.,

• Nexen Tire Corporation

• Nokian Tyres plc,

• Qingdao Fullrun Tyre Corp., Ltd.,

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.,

• Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

• Yokohoma Tire Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Tire Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Tire Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Tire Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Tire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Tire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Tire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Tire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Tire by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Tire Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Tire Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Tire Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Tire Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-tire-market/11879/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com