Automotive Headrest Market Business Development By Various Trend Analysis by 2030

Automotive Headrest Market: Introduction

The automotive headrest is a passive safety component that is integrated with the vehicle seats. Automotive headrests are also known as head restraint. Headrest protects the driver and passengers, primarily from neck injuries in case of a collision or jerk. Automotive headrests length can be adjusted according to the height of the passenger and drivers.

These headrests can be removed or altered if required from the top of the seats. Various types of headrests are integrated with the passenger seats such as an active headrest, automatically adjusting headrest and manually adjustable headrest.

Nowadays, with the increase in demand for premium cars, the sales of the automatically adjustable headrests are also increasing which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the automotive headrest market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on developing easily adjustable and comfortable headrests along with an improved design which in turn enhanced the seat aesthetics.

Automotive Headrest Market: Dynamics

Growth of the automotive headrest market is on an upward scale due to the increasing fleet and sales of automobiles around the globe. This rise is due to the increasing spending power of individuals and the rising standard of living among the middle-class population.

These factors are coupled with increasing sales of used vehicles as well as demand for luxury vehicles across the globe. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the average life of a passenger is increased which directly affects the growth of the automotive headrest aftermarket.

Moreover, an easy financing option for purchasing the car or commercial vehicle is also another important factor that increases the fleet of automobiles across the globe and affirmatively effects on the growth of the automotive headrest market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for luxurious seating system in the high-end model of passenger cars resulting in reduction of whiplash and neck-related injuries is one of the key factors which is expected to boost the growth of automotive headrest market.

Automotive Headrest Market: Segmentation

Automotive Headrest market can be segmented by product type, application, vehicle type, and sales channel

On the basis of product type, Automotive Headrest can be segmented as:-

Active headrest

Automatically adjusting headrest

Manually adjustable headrest

On the basis of application, Automotive Headrest can be segmented as:-

Front Seat

Rear Seat

On the basis of vehicle type Automotive Headrest can be segmented as:-

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-Size SUV Luxury

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Electric Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel Automotive Headrest can be segmented as:-

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Automotive Headrest Market: Regional Overview

In the Automotive headrest market, East Asia is estimated to dominate the market in terms of value and volume both due to increasing vehicle fleet size as well as an expected increase in vehicle sales.

China is estimated to hold a prominent share in the regional, as well as the global market due to the presence of numerous automotive manufacturers as well as increased demand for passenger cars. In South Asia, India and ASEAN countries are expected to drive the growth of the region due to the increasing demand for passenger cars among the middle-class population. Moreover, increasing sales of vehicles in India is estimated to boost the sales of the automotive headrest in the aftermarket.

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to increasing customization in the passenger cars as well as increasing the average life of a vehicle. Europe and Latin America are projected to grow with a healthy growth rate over the forecast period due to the increase in the production of electric and conventional automobiles across the regions. This factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the automotive headrest market.

Automotive Headrest Market: Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Automotive Headrest market identified across the value chain includes:

Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd.

Kwang Myung Industry Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Adient Plc

Grammer AG

Futaba Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Lear

Yanfeng Johnson

Huntsman International LLC

Magna International

