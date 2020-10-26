Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: by Component, by From Factor, by Service, by Vehicle type, by Region.

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market size was valued US$XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4 % from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 18 Bn.

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market overview

The Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) is a digital system used in a business automobile to reveal or setup working hours of the expert truck/ bus drivers and commercial automobile carriers on the groundwork of hours of provider compliance. The Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) helps the driver and supervisor to setup the movement time of the truck, as the Automotive Electronic Logging Device is linked with the engine of the truck. It records the time span of the movement of the truck, the time the driver is on-duty, time span of the driver is off-duty, and the time span the driver is on-duty but not driving. These activities can be tracked via digital logging device. Automotive Electronic Logging device is the modern model of the record of responsibility. Earlier, Automatic On-Board Recording Device and Electronic On-Board Recorder gadgets have been employed to document the time span of the driver whether working or driving.

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market Dynamics

Automotive Electronic Logging Device can additionally hold information of the location, automobile miles driven, time, engine hours, date, and identification of the driver. This statistic can be recorded mechanically after every 60 minutes. Stringent authorities’ policies mandating the incorporation of the ROD machine in commercial automobile in order to report and fulfill the hours of provider compliance is a fundamental component boosting the Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market. These units are useful than paper records, as the live location and all different automobiles data can be immediately uploaded on the machine and server. Automotive Electronic Logging Device is additionally changing the previous devices, processes, and systems that had been used report and record statistics about the fleet. Moreover, insurance policies enacted by means of the authorities that mandate the use of Automotive Electronic Logging Device, multitasking, and records documents that simplify and arrange the files are predominant elements that are anticipated to increase the Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market in the course of the forecast period. The Use of EORBD and AORBD devices, which are much less environment friendly as in contrast to Automotive Electronic Logging Device, is a key feature that is projected to abate the Automotive Electronic Logging Device market during the forecast period.

Embedded service segment is expected to be the largest segment in Electronic Logging Device Market

Embedded service segment of Automotive Electronic Logging Device is predicted to be the largest segment due to the adoption of digital logging machine in developed regions, especially in North America and Europe. Embedded digital logging gadgets provide greater facets and are impenetrable and reliable. However, the excessive price of these structures is a problem for many fleet owners. Integrated systems, on the different hand, are more cost-effective and do no longer require an excessive set up cost. Due to the growing authorities’ rules involving the security of drivers and vehicles, policies associated to Automotive Electronic Logging Device are estimated to be applied in the coming years in nations such as Russia, Brazil, and China. All such features are using the embedded Automotive Electronic Logging Device market.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Electronic Logging Device Market in forecast Period

The Asia Pacific is witnessing excessive growth in phrases of the use of commercial automobiles, specifically in LCV, and is anticipated to have potential for ELD market growth. Meanwhile, BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) regions are forecasted to positively affect industry boom additionally due to improved sale of vehicles. For example, in China consumers are granted a truck scrappage subsidy that is contributing to the boom of the trucking enterprise in the region, which in flip leads to Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market growth. Explosive tendencies in manufacturing and industrialization are anticipated to maintain demand excessive.

Device Cost is the Challenging factor of Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market

Device Cost is the Challenging factor of Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market, particularly with embedded systems. Additionally, limits on hours of provider enforced via the Electronic Logging Device mandate regulation faces resistance from some aspects of the trucking industry. However, most drivers spend time ready at delivery docks, which reduces the time of the fourteen-hour block. Because some drivers are paid based totally on distance and now not on an hourly basis, these obstacles have end up as a factor of competition for drivers. Additionally, switching from paper logs to digital units can be a challenging system for some fleet administration companies, limiting the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market make the report investor’s guide.

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market, by Component

• Display

• Telematics Unit

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market, by From Factor

• Embedded

• Integrated

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market, by Service Type

• Entry Level

• Intermediate

• High end

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market, by Vehicle Type

• Truck

• Bus

• LCV

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market, by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

• Rest of North America

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Norway

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Vietnam

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

ME&A

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of ME&A

South America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Automotive Electronic Logging Device (ELD/E-Log) Market Key Players

• Omnitracs

• Teletrac Navaman

• Geotab

• Trimble

• Donlen

• HOS247 LLC

• Assure Tracking

• AT&T Fleet Complete

• TS Fleet Management Solutions

• Big Road

