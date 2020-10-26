Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Solution, By Component, By Vehicle, Sales Channel, And Geography.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is expected to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2018 to cross US$ XX Bn by 2026, with a CAGR of more than XX% between the forecasting period of 2018 to 2026.

The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market can be segmented into by solution, component, by vehicle, & region – global forecast to 2026.

The report has been segmented based on type of ADAS solutions into adaptive journey control, blind spot detection, park assistance, route departure monitoring system, bore pressure monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive front lights and others. ADAS is a vehicle-based intelligent safety system installed to keep drivers safe and accident-free while operating their vehicles by the channel of complex real-time embedded systems. Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is outfitted with various technologically advanced sensors that offer high quality of safety and comfort to the driver.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market utilize advanced software and complicated electronics coupled with an array of sensors to improve the safety of drivers, other vehicles, and walker, monitor driver health and rise the driving experience in a multitude of ways. The growth of the ADAS market is currently blockaded by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors, coupled with the high costs of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems.

Europe is the largest stock passenger car market, which also Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market it the global leader in ADAS industry. Europe is followed by North America. North America is estimated to remain the leading global automotive ADAS market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high safety features, the mandate of some of the key ADAS system installations in the vehicles such as tire pressure monitoring system, and organic growth in automotive production are the major growth drivers of the region over the next five years. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period because of increased automobile production, especially in China and India and increasing penetration of ADAS in the major Asia-Pacific markets, such as China, Japan, and India. The Middle East and Latin America are also estimated to experience a healthy growth in the same period.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market outlook. The report encompasses the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market positioning of competitors.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market scope:-

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Solution

o Tire Pressure Monitoring System

o Blind Spot Detection System

o Advance emergency braking system

o Park assistance

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Component

o Processor

o Software

o Camera unit

o Radar sensor

o Others

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Vehicle

o Trucks

o Passenger Cars (PC),

o Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

o Buses

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Sales Channel

o OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

o Aftermarket

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• Valeo

• Continental,Aptiv (Delphi Automotive)

• Denso

• Autoliv

• Audi

• BMW

• Robert Bosch

• Delphi Automotive

• Continental AG

• Intel (US)

• Aptiv (UK)

• NXP Semiconductor

• Texas Instruments

• Panasonic Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

