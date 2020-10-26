Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 -2026) _by Products (Consumables, Assay Kits, Instruments and Services), by Test Type (Routine Laboratory, Inflammatory Markers and Others), by Disease (Rheumatoid Artheitis, Thyroiditis and Others), by End Users and by Geography

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1 % during a forecast period.

The rising number of user preferences for digital platforms and increasing investments in the healthcare industry resulting in new medical facilities have boomed the market for medical imaging workstations. The demand for diagnostic imaging workstations is majorly driven by the transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics and the large end-user base & target patient population for main diagnostic modalities. However, premium product pricing could hinder the growth rate of the market at a global level.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Medical Imaging Workstations market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and segmentation expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

The computed tomography segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The procedure of computed tomography supports in rising the hospital break and improving patient opportuneness. Hence, the growing preference for computed tomography completed other diagnostic tools is expected to contribute to the segment growth during the forecast period.

The visualization software segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The demand for visualization software is majorly driven by the growing quantity of diagnostic procedures completed across the globe and the increasing focus on the growth and commercialization of progressive image visualization & analysis software through strategic arrangements.

The thin client workstations segment is expected to significant growth in the global medical imaging workstations market. The dynamic growth such as the increasing requirements for initial and effective patient diagnosis and the growing preference for remote and multimodal patient observing are the main factors driving the demand for thin-client workstations.

North America market is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The medical imaging workstations market in North America region is highly competitive the developed economies like the US and Canada have invested significantly in research and development (R&D) activities, which are expected to share significant growth in the regional market. These countries are initial adopters of knowledge in various verticals. The US and Canada are also the top countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market.

Scope of the Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, By Modality

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• Computed Tomography

• Ultrasound

• Mammography

• Others

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, By Component

• Visualization Software

• Display Units

• Display Controller Cards

• Central Processing Units

• Others

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, By Usage Mode

• Thin Client Workstations

• Thick Client Workstations

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, By Application

• Diagnostic Imaging

• Clinical Review

• Advanced Imaging

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostics Centers

• Ambulatory Centers

• Others

Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Kay players operating in the Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market

• Accuray Incorporated

• Alma Medical Imaging

• Ampronix

• Canon

• Capsa Solutions LLC

• Carestream Health

• Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Hologic

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medicor Imaging

• NGI Group

• Pie Medical Imaging B.V

• Siemens AG

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Alma IT Systems

